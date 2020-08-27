I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas





SABC 2's Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas has shared the story of her journalism and broadcasting journey in an interview with Clement Manyathela.

Chatting to Clement on this week's #HangingOutwithClement the Johannesburg born broadcaster speaks of how she put her heart and soul into news and journalism despite her aspirations to be a music radio DJ, her move to financial journalism and how she handles criticism.

When I got older and I found my voice and I got confidence. I started to find this fun streak inside of me with a great love of life and music and travel and all these kind of things. I always thought I was going to be a DJ and I wanted to play music and just be that happy person that I have always been, I didn't even bother with newspapers. Leanne Manas, Presenter - SABC 2 Morning Live

Funny enough the late Bob Mabena, he was the station manager when I used to work at 702. I am sitting at the traffic desk and I still have this dream, even though my news side is coming out of me, I still thought I am gonna try this DJ'ing thing so I put a tape together.... Leanne Manas, Presenter - SABC 2 Morning Live

I go into Bob's office, sit down and say I am here to show you my tape and tell you I am here to be the next DJ superstar. He said you know what 'you stick to the news, don't worry about this radio music thing, keep going'. It was awesome. Leanne Manas, Presenter - SABC 2 Morning Live

Speaking of her days at Talk Radio 702, Manas describes how she would do whatever it took to learn about the industry and better herself.

I learnt, I sat and took notes, I analysed and I watched, practised writing news and did whatever but it was just to give me an opportunity to get through the door. It is up to you to use what that space is that you have got. Don't expect things to be given to you, you have got to work hard to get somewhere. Leanne Manas, Presenter - SABC 2 Morning Live

Despite being told she did not have what it takes to be on radio or broadcasting, Manas did not lose her desire to learn and went on to work in the space of finance journalism.

I found another job and that was at BDFM or Business Day at the time and they had Summit Television. They also had syndicated radio stations but their speciality was finance journalism. Leanne Manas, Presenter - SABC 2 Morning Live

I worked through that door and most of my financial knowledge was what the currency of the country was but I then got in there, I was reading news then I auditioned to get onto the television channel and they really liked what I could do and wanted me to become an anchor. Leanne Manas, Presenter - SABC 2 Morning Live

I backed away, I said to them 'Would you mind letting me go out on stories, understand the financial world, do a diploma in economics journalism and then we can see, let me be empowered?' And they did, they allowed me to do that. I really loved it but I felt a bit frustrated because eventually you get to a ceiling in financial journalism where I needed more. Leanne Manas, Presenter - SABC 2 Morning Live

Landing a job at the SABC, Manas worked on two business programmes before being approached to anchor Morning Live.

I was asked to take over Morning Live and I actually said no because I felt I wasn't ready. I had just come to the SABC, I was learning about how that organisation operates and I didn't want to go onto this massive breakfast programme. A year later, I had been teamed up with Vuyo (Mbuli) at the national elections..... Leanne Manas, Presenter - SABC 2 Morning Live

On dealing with criticism, Manas says she doesn't mind it as long as it is something she can grow from.

Give me something that I can grow from, that I can learn from. I never want to stop learning. I understand people and I love people's opinions but I need them to be constructive and to tell me why. Leanne Manas, Presenter - SABC 2 Morning Live

