Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs today





President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions remotely in the National Assembly on Thursday. This will be the president’s second hybrid sitting since the state of disaster was declared on the 18th of June.

Eyewitness News (EWN) parliamentary reporter Babalo Ndenze says members of parliament (MP) are expected to ask a range of question which include gender-based violence (GBV), corruption, job losses as well as the country’s debt exposure, a question which is asked with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan in mind.

He is facing about six questions which come with about four supplimentary questions, so he is facing quite a number of questions. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)

Questions centred around COVID-19 most of them and corruption investigation by the various law-enforcement agencies and those questions also come not long after his published letter to ANC comrades that the party is Accused No 1 when it comes to corruption, specifically COVID-19 related. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)

Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions in the National Assembly at 2pm this afternoon.

