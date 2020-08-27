Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police
After a 16-year-old disabled boy Nathaniel Julius was allegedly shot and wounded by police, chaos has erupted in Eldorado Park.
The disabled teenager succumbed to his wounds and died in hospital.
Residents are demanding justice for the boy death after according to his family he was shot because he failed to respond to questions to the police.
The family say, Julius couldn't comply with the police due to his disability.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report speaks to South African Police Service Gauteng spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise to give more insight on the matter.
This morning we had to deploy our public order police to help in Eldorado Park after violent attacks by residents who are allegedly accusing police of having shot and killed a 16-year-old boy.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters , Gauteng spokesperson - Saps
At this stage, damage has been caused the Police Station building and three officers have been injured, she says.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate is on the ground and investigating the matter and because of that, I am not at liberty to comment on the matter anymore. I can confirm that a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed last night.Brigadier Mathapelo Peters , Gauteng spokesperson - Saps
The situation on the ground is volatile and four suspects have been arrested for public violence, she says.
Modise says the situation is volatile as residents continue to charge at the police and police vehicles.
They say they want justice for Nathaniel Julius who was allegedly shot and killed by the police yesterday. They say he was a boy with down syndrome and couldn't speak and they don't understand why the police felt it was ok to shoot him, take him to the hospital without informing his parents.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full report:
