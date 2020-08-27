Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: “The impact of childhood sexual abuse on the partners of survivors”.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Eve
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges' News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside. 27 August 2020 5:15 PM
SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have sufficient evidence of hate speech and will refer the matter to the Equality Court. 27 August 2020 4:45 PM
MPs told Ramaphosa that promises made two years ago are still not met - report President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that government is taking significant steps in tackling corruption. 27 August 2020 4:41 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
'Lack of consequences makes it easier for looters to continue looting' Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members. 27 August 2020 12:54 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:36 AM
[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:35 AM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85% The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries. 26 August 2020 10:13 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

27 August 2020 3:47 PM
by Thapelo Lekabe
Tags:
National Assembly
Government corruption
Femicide
gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
coronavirus in South Africa
SA lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said claims that the country's R500 billion COVID-19 stimulus package was stolen were “far from the truth”.

Answering oral questions in the National Assembly during a hybrid plenary session, the president estimated that the amount spent by government on personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the coronavirus pandemic was about R11 billion.

“What has been actually spent on personal protective equipment as per the Treasury records is about R11 billion. And much of that money has gone into buying PPEs,” Ramaphosa said. “As the cases [of corruption] get reported firstly to me on malfeasance, we will get to know precisely the actual amount of this malfeasance… It is not R500 billion, I needed to clarify that,” he added.

Ramaphosa was asked a question about allegations of PPE tender corruption involving his spokesperson Khusela Diko by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Diko, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife - a City of Johannesburg official - have been implicated in a multimillion-rand PPE tender debacle involving Diko’s husband AmaBhaca chief Madzikane ll Thandisizwe Diko.

The president refused to elaborate on the matter, saying that the allegations were being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

“The spokesperson has stepped aside, and we are looking into that matter. We will be dealing with this matter once we have gone into it,” Ramaphosa said.

On whether he would make public bank statements related to his 2017 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign, Ramaphosa said the matter was before the courts.

“The issue of the CR17 funding donor list that matter is in court and we must allow that court process to proceed,” he said.

In August 2019, the bank statements relating to donations made to Ramaphosa’s campaign were sealed from public access by the Pretoria High Court after a request from him.

'SOUTH AFRICA COMES FIRST'

Ramaphosa also responded to a supplementary question from Freedom Front Plus MP, Pieter Groenewald, about whether he served the interests of South Africans given the allegations of corruption related to the procurement of goods and services for the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Africa comes first because that is the entity that we all pay our allegiance to. When I was sworn in as president, I was sworn in to advance the interests of the people of South Africa. And that is what I am committed to doing,” he said. “I was not sworn in to advance the interests of a party. I was sworn in to advance the interests of the people of South Africa."

ZANDILE GUMEDE’S APPOINTMENT AS MPL

Ramaphosa also dodged a question on whether he agreed with the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede by the ANC to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Ramaphosa, responding to a question from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen, said that the matter was being discussed within the structures of the ANC in a democratic manner.

The president also acknowledged that Gumede’s appointment as a Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) had “caused disquiet”.

Ramaphosa said that government had strengthened its resolve to fight corruption given the recent allegations of corruption.

He said that it was not his duty to investigate, arrest, and prosecute people for corruption but rather to strengthen law enforcement institutions.

Ramaphosa said that the allegations of corruption had caused a lot of outrage among South Africans. He said that the executive was also equally outraged by the allegations reported in the media.

“It has also caused outrage among you as Members of Parliament. It is disgraceful that at this time of national crisis, there are companies and individuals who seek to criminally benefit from our efforts to protect people’s health and to save lives,” Ramaphosa said.

STERILISATION OF HIV-POSITIVE WOMEN

Ramaphosa earlier condemned the sterilisation in public hospitals of HIV-positive women without their informed consent, saying that it was a violation of their basic human rights as set out in the Constitution.

“Anyone who participates in that has to be accountable and so that process is truly open to anyone to take up the matter. And I actually find it offensive that people could be coerced and forced to sterilise because that’s a violation of human rights,” Ramaphosa said.

R1.6 BILLION SET ASIDE TO FIGHT GBV, FEMICIDE

The president said that government had set aside R1.6 billion to fight the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the country.

Ramaphosa said that the numerous organisations that government had consulted with prior to the implementation of the National Strategic Plan to fight GBV asked that resources be made available to tackle the social problem in the country.

The implementation of the plan by Cabinet began on 1 May 2020. The strategic plan provides for a governance structure in the form of a multi-sectoral GBV and femicide council to lead the implementation of the plan.

Ramaphosa said that the civil society organisations had insisted that the funds should be properly allocated by the council with oversight in place.

EFF INTERRUPTIONS

Earlier, Ramaphosa's reply to oral questions in the National Assembly was disrupted by members of the EFF.

This after EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi objected to the president continuing his address without Malema and his deputy president Floyd Shivambu not being present in the virtual session.

Malema was later able to take part in the session.

Earlier, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone disagreed with Mkhaliphi and pleaded with Speaker Thandi Modise to continue with the session because DA members had logged in to the meeting prior to the session.

Modise said that she would not rule on the matter as Parliament’s IT team was looking at the challenges with accessing the meeting.

WATCH: Ramaphosa replies to questions in National Assembly

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen


27 August 2020 3:47 PM
by Thapelo Lekabe
Tags:
National Assembly
Government corruption
Femicide
gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
coronavirus in South Africa
SA lockdown

More from Politics

20200827eldosprotestjfif

Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police

27 August 2020 1:12 PM

Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190515sellojpg

'Lack of consequences makes it easier for looters to continue looting'

27 August 2020 12:54 PM

Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to officials hindering COVID-19 investigation

27 August 2020 10:41 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says investigators have been receiving pushback when seeking documents from officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated

26 August 2020 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

Treasury releases lists of government-wide COVID-19 tenders

26 August 2020 4:26 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

25 August 2020 6:47 PM

'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Scopa members call on De Lille to take some responsibility for fence mess

25 August 2020 4:37 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says disciplinary charges have been recommended against 14 senior officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa postpones question-and-answer session with Sanef

25 August 2020 3:52 PM

The Presidency says Cyril Ramaphosa will attend engagements including a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Ace Magashule

'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'

27 August 2020 5:15 PM

News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tracy-zille-twitter-account-screengrabpng

SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account

27 August 2020 4:45 PM

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have sufficient evidence of hate speech and will refer the matter to the Equality Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200827 National Assembly

MPs told Ramaphosa that promises made two years ago are still not met - report

27 August 2020 4:41 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that government is taking significant steps in tackling corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa

27 August 2020 3:32 PM

Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fist-blow-power-violence-abuse-pixabay-imagejpeg

'Protection order should go with the cause of GBV, it's not a normal crime case'

27 August 2020 3:06 PM

Founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda Patrick Shai says men need to unlearn the patriarchal tendencies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs today

27 August 2020 1:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions remotely in the National Assembly at 2pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zondo.jpg

WATCH LIVE: State Capture hears evidence on Gupta-owned ANN7

27 August 2020 10:24 AM

The commission is scheduled to hear evidence from the former household Manager at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Jaques Human, and the former SABC Journalist Gillian Pillay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85%

26 August 2020 10:13 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit-cardjpg

Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point

26 August 2020 8:19 PM

Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190711-de-lille-edjpg

[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence

26 August 2020 6:43 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to the minister of public works and infrastructure to find out what went wrong with the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'

Local

SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account

Local

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Denel not planning to seek further bailouts

27 August 2020 7:11 PM

Wisconsin city calm but police shooting reverberates across US

27 August 2020 7:09 PM

Makhura urges Eldorado Park community to allow Ipid to probe teen’s shooting

27 August 2020 6:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA