'Protection order should go with the cause of GBV, it's not a normal crime case'
Founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda and gender Based Violence Activist Patrick Shai and Collin Sepamatla who is a man sentenced to eight years for abusing his wife joined Azania Mosaka to chat about ways of tackling gender-based violence in South Africa.
Shai is a founder of men’s social movement called Khuluma Ndoda which aims to empower men to fight against gender-based violence. The organisation is in partnership with the department of justice where they go to prisons to rehabilitate and educate perpetrators of gender-based violence while trying to understand the reasons behind their actions.
I am a patriot of the department of justice, they call me the champion.Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda
It was quite interesting that we met hardened criminals, like rapist once we started the conversations with them showing them the impact their actions have had on the country, on woman, the economy and families. They then start feeling like; yes, what they have done is wrong despite them being in prison.Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda
Sepamatla who has been released from prison after being sentenced to eight years in prison for physically and emotionally abusing his wife says he realised his actions where wrong and that he needed to change when he joined the ‘Khuluma Ndoda’ organisation.
I didn’t even notice him because it was a lot of them and apparently, he attended one of the conversations and he looked for me out after his imprisonment.Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda
I would love to see more men in South Africa beginning to look at women as equal partners, as human beings.Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda
I started looking at how badly the protection order is actually managed and policed. The protection order should go hand in hand with a cause of gender-based violence that is reported, we can't treat is as a normal case of crime.Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda
RELATED: 'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife
Shai spoke of his experience as a reformed perpetrator of domestic violence and how that impacted his relationship with his family and what needs to be done for men to unlearn the patriarchal tendencies and thoughts that lead to abuse in South Africa.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'
News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside.Read More
SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account
SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have sufficient evidence of hate speech and will refer the matter to the Equality Court.Read More
MPs told Ramaphosa that promises made two years ago are still not met - report
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that government is taking significant steps in tackling corruption.Read More
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa
Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.Read More
Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs today
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions remotely in the National Assembly at 2pm.Read More
WATCH LIVE: State Capture hears evidence on Gupta-owned ANN7
The commission is scheduled to hear evidence from the former household Manager at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Jaques Human, and the former SABC Journalist Gillian Pillay.Read More
UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85%
The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries.Read More
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point
Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin.Read More
[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence
Joanne Joseph spoke to the minister of public works and infrastructure to find out what went wrong with the project.Read More