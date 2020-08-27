'Protection order should go with the cause of GBV, it's not a normal crime case'





Founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda and gender Based Violence Activist Patrick Shai and Collin Sepamatla who is a man sentenced to eight years for abusing his wife joined Azania Mosaka to chat about ways of tackling gender-based violence in South Africa.

Shai is a founder of men’s social movement called Khuluma Ndoda which aims to empower men to fight against gender-based violence. The organisation is in partnership with the department of justice where they go to prisons to rehabilitate and educate perpetrators of gender-based violence while trying to understand the reasons behind their actions.

I am a patriot of the department of justice, they call me the champion. Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda

It was quite interesting that we met hardened criminals, like rapist once we started the conversations with them showing them the impact their actions have had on the country, on woman, the economy and families. They then start feeling like; yes, what they have done is wrong despite them being in prison. Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda

Sepamatla who has been released from prison after being sentenced to eight years in prison for physically and emotionally abusing his wife says he realised his actions where wrong and that he needed to change when he joined the ‘Khuluma Ndoda’ organisation.

I didn’t even notice him because it was a lot of them and apparently, he attended one of the conversations and he looked for me out after his imprisonment. Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda

I would love to see more men in South Africa beginning to look at women as equal partners, as human beings. Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda

I started looking at how badly the protection order is actually managed and policed. The protection order should go hand in hand with a cause of gender-based violence that is reported, we can't treat is as a normal case of crime. Patrick Shai, Gender-based violence activist and founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda

Shai spoke of his experience as a reformed perpetrator of domestic violence and how that impacted his relationship with his family and what needs to be done for men to unlearn the patriarchal tendencies and thoughts that lead to abuse in South Africa.

