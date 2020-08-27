MPs told Ramaphosa that promises made two years ago are still not met - report





President Cyril Ramaphosa is answering questions remotely in the National Assembly today.

He said the National Strategic Plan recognises that the struggle against gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide requires collective, cohesive and strategic leadership.

According to Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis, many MPs told Ramaphosa that the promises that have been made two years ago are still not met.

The council will be in charge of overseeing the spending of the R1.6 Billion that was reprioritised from department baselines to be thrown at the fight to stem the score of gender-based violence and femicide. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

Davis says the president also acknowledges the personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption that has been in the headlines consistently during lockdown, causing public outcry and that they are taking significant steps in turning corruption around.

So what his particularly referring to here is the fact that he has six ministers forming the ministerial committee, his job is to not investigate but to collate information from every national department, every provincial department, every state in relation to their PPE procurement and that is then obviously open and transparent to enable everyone to be seen. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

