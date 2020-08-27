'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'
The African National Congress’s (ANC's) national executive committee (NEC) is expected to hold a special meeting this weekend to discuss all the corruption allegations on the public officials in the party.
he NEC, which is the highest decision-making body in the party, released a statement on Tuesday 4 July 2020 stating its outrage and embarrassment by the alleged COVID-19 corruption cases levelled against the party’s members.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is rumoured to have been instructed to appear before the ruling party’s Integrity Commission next week.
News24 journalist James de Villiers says even though in the past there has been a grand scheme of corruption allegations on the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, he has not been charged with anything.
The plan, according to reports, is that the committee will call all officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside from their positions.James de Villiers, Journalist - News24
There is a difference between Zandile Gumede and Ace Magashule because Zandile is in court, she is actually facing charges. Magashule is yet to see his day in court.James de Villiers, Journalist-News24
Listen below for the full interview ...
