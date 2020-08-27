



JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Thursday that its board of directors resolved to terminate the employment of Thabang Moroe as Cricket South Africa’s chief executive officer.

Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.

The termination of employment was with immediate effect.

Cricket South Africa said that its decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation. The investigation revealed that Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted his dismissal.

"Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the Board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise," CSA said in its statement.

Cricket South Africa added that Kugandrie Govender would continue in the acting chief executive officer role until it had recruited a chief executive officer.

Govender was appointed earlier this month after Jacques Faul resigned from his post as acting CEO. Faul, who was appointed in the wake of Moroe's suspension, resigned two days after CSA president Chris Nenzani quit.

Nenzani had come under fire in recent months for a lack of leadership in the organisation's handling of the Moroe matter as well as his handling of cricket's transformation agenda, which had been many black former players express their experience of discrimination during their time in the national team.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa