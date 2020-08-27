SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account





The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has traced the individual responsible for a controversial Twitter account under the name of Tracy Zille.

The account with 48,000 followers is known for its race-baiting tweets.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have sufficient evidence of hate speech and that the matter will be referred to the Equality Court.

What happened was that we received a complaint, investigated the complaint, used a tracing agency to try and find out who is the owner of the Twitter posts and eventually through, our agency, we managed to get the name of the person and sufficient evidence of what can constitute hate speech and racism. There are a number of other things in it but we prefer to keep it to the hate speech. Chris Nissen, SAHRC Commissioner

The evidence that we have got, we have prepared the papers and will now go to the Equality Court which we will then ask the court to prepare a date and a time for it. Chris Nissen, SAHRC Commissioner

The commission has made it very clear that we cannot confirm or deny the person's name until we have informed him which will be in the next 48 hours. Chris Nissen, SAHRC Commissioner

