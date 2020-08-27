Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar
Retail group Massmart said its half-year headline loss widened to R1.1 billion as it reported a steep drop in sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
Its stable includes Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse.
The retailer has been trying to turn around stores already struggling before the pandemic hit.
RELATED: Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss
In March, Massmart closed its 23 DionWired outlets.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape, brought in from Walmart last September to head the troubled business.
RELATED: DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel
Slape discusses the impact of the varying lockdown restrictions on in-store sales and the accompanying surge in online business.
It's important to remember our entire builder's business was closed for the month of April... Whole sections of merchandise products in our Game and Makro stores were completely taped off... a very significant impact overall.Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
I would say the restrictions set in place here in South Africa were probably among the most onerous that the Walmart group faced in any country.Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
What we started to focus on is how do we set the business up for maximum success coming out of the lockdown and that's what I'm excited about...Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
I do think that customer behaviour is beginning to shift increasingly to online and so I would expect this may be the beginning of a trend... I think we have a unique opportunity to leverage our store base to really create a more complete omni-channel experience...Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
For more detail, listen to the discussion below:
More from Business
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)
'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point
Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin.Read More
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated
Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'Read More
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it
Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need moreRead More
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'
Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.Read More
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray
The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September
The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works.Read More
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'
'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.Read More
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris.Read More