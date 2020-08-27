Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO
Distell produces some of South Africa's favourite tipples including Klipdrift, Savanna and Amarula.
The company's lost billions through the lockdown alcohol sale bans. What does the future look like?
On The Money Show, Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton quantifies the "dramatic" impact of the bans and speculates about recovery for the alcohol industry.
Just in our financial year as well, we reported that government generates 59c in every rand of revenue we generate in various forms of tax. That amounted to R8.7 billion which was made up of excise tax, income tax or PAYE and of course VAT and alcohol levy.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
And, as you rightly pointed out, we estimated through the lockdowns we lost about 100 million litres in sales or about R4.6 billion in revenue!Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
My rough estimate is probably 1.5 billion of that was lost taxes to government.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Since the booze ban was lifted Distell is busy meeting unprecedented demand, in the short term, he says.
I think that's as a result of perhaps consumers perhaps being worried about any further bans, so there's been quite a lot of stockpiling.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
It's been pretty frenetic... We'd like to see some level of normality and stability return, including in consumer behaviour around responsible consumption of alcohol.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Bruce Whitfield asks whether Distell could return to the production levels of say, January, with a clear conscience?
This is Rushton's response:
No... I think obviously short-term, this is a pretty important period as we lead into the typical December period, so we do have to ramp up to seasonality of demand... and we do have to make up for lost ground...Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Having said that, we don't know the extent to which our consumer demand will be dampened by the broader economic environment - the loss of jobs, loss of confidence - so we don't know what that new norm looks like.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
We will also continue to support low- and no-alcohol offerings. In fact, from a pure responsibility point of view, we want to do that anyway.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
He says Distell is in a strong position to rebound in an environment where consumers are looking for value.
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)
'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar
As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape.Read More
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point
Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin.Read More
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated
Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'Read More
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it
Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need moreRead More
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'
Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.Read More
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray
The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September
The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works.Read More
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'
'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police
Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius.Read More
'Lack of consequences makes it easier for looters to continue looting'
Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members.Read More
Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to officials hindering COVID-19 investigation
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says investigators have been receiving pushback when seeking documents from officials.Read More
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated
Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'Read More
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'
Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.Read More
Treasury releases lists of government-wide COVID-19 tenders
President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditure.Read More
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray
The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.Read More
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'
'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.Read More
Scopa members call on De Lille to take some responsibility for fence mess
EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says disciplinary charges have been recommended against 14 senior officials.Read More