Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
US Republican Convention outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:45
SA pastry chef makes it big in top Lisbon coffee shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hendrik Pretorius
Today at 12:23
Herman Mashaba's new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 12:27
Political analysis on new party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:40
MEC for human settlements to respond
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative
Today at 12:52
The news week that was - KG
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO

27 August 2020 8:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Amarula
alcohol-free beer
non-alcoholic
cider
Distell
klipdrift
Savanna
Lockdown
alcohol industry
alcohol sale ban
level 2 lockdown
Richard Rushton

The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.

Distell produces some of South Africa's favourite tipples including Klipdrift, Savanna and Amarula.

The company's lost billions through the lockdown alcohol sale bans. What does the future look like?

On The Money Show, Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton quantifies the "dramatic" impact of the bans and speculates about recovery for the alcohol industry.

Just in our financial year as well, we reported that government generates 59c in every rand of revenue we generate in various forms of tax. That amounted to R8.7 billion which was made up of excise tax, income tax or PAYE and of course VAT and alcohol levy.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

And, as you rightly pointed out, we estimated through the lockdowns we lost about 100 million litres in sales or about R4.6 billion in revenue!

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

My rough estimate is probably 1.5 billion of that was lost taxes to government.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Since the booze ban was lifted Distell is busy meeting unprecedented demand, in the short term, he says.

I think that's as a result of perhaps consumers perhaps being worried about any further bans, so there's been quite a lot of stockpiling.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

It's been pretty frenetic... We'd like to see some level of normality and stability return, including in consumer behaviour around responsible consumption of alcohol.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Bruce Whitfield asks whether Distell could return to the production levels of say, January, with a clear conscience?

This is Rushton's response:

This is Rushton's response:

No... I think obviously short-term, this is a pretty important period as we lead into the typical December period, so we do have to ramp up to seasonality of demand... and we do have to make up for lost ground...

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Having said that, we don't know the extent to which our consumer demand will be dampened by the broader economic environment - the loss of jobs, loss of confidence - so we don't know what that new norm looks like.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

We will also continue to support low- and no-alcohol offerings. In fact, from a pure responsibility point of view, we want to do that anyway.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

He says Distell is in a strong position to rebound in an environment where consumers are looking for value.

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


