Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes'
There is a common belief that although it's gotten better, many advertisers still rely on gendered tropes to sell their products.
For example, how many brands still use women to sell washing powder or food items, even though there are men in society who wash their own clothes and cook for themselves or their families?
Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin.
It's a very interesting phenomenon because you have to appeal to a target audience, you have to appeal to certain human insights but you don't always have to fall into gender stereotypes to do that.Fran Luckin, Advertising expert and CEO of Grey Africa
Speaking on behalf of creative people, we don't want to default to the same old advertising tropes. We want to explore different ways of communicating to people and I think diversity in ad agencies plays a very important role because you need people from different backgrounds with different life experiences who can say: Hey, you know what, this is actually how my life experience was, it wasn't the case that we had a mom who always cooked dinner ... it was different for us.' You need those stories.Fran Luckin, Advertising expert and CEO of Grey Africa
It is important for brands to listen to what the consumer's life is like, what is the daily lived experience for your consumer - what are they going through, what are their friction points and then make sure that you solve those.Fran Luckin, Advertising expert and CEO of Grey Africa
