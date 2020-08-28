Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house

28 August 2020 7:40 AM

28 August 2020 7:40 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
EMS
Firefighters
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi
Samuel Sambo
burnt house

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture.

A family of a firefighter, Samuel Sambo who died in 2005 has been left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019.

Firefighters from various municipalities have been raising funds to rebuild the house of their late colleague.

RELATED: Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi in July pleaded with 702 listeners to assist them in rebuilding their late colleagues house and said that firefighters from around the country had raised over R50,000.

Mulaudzi and 702 producer Clive Moagi speak to Bongani Bingwa to give an update on building.

Following the chat we had with Mulaudzi, he received a call from a Kevin Chetty, who made a promise that he would support the process.

Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show

Chetty's company X-Tenda housing Finance contributed R160 000 towards the project.

The firefighters have to date contributed around R60,000 from their own pockets.

The project should be completed by the end of September and ready to be handed over to Sambo's widow by the end of October.

Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show

Mulaudzi says he is really humbled by the help he has received from Chetty who came on board after the interview was aired on 702.

The house is being built. I would like to thank the 702 listeners and the firefighters who have contributed their money. We would like to thank 702 listeners who would want to contribute in supplying furniture for the family.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

We need three beds, a fridge, a stove and any other item that we can use to furnish the house.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

People can assist in furnishing or donating money towards the new building by using the below banking details.

Bank: FNB Account no: 62856981397 Branch: Northmead Square Reference: #Brotherhood Club

Listen below to the full conversation:


