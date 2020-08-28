UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house
A family of a firefighter, Samuel Sambo who died in 2005 has been left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019.
Firefighters from various municipalities have been raising funds to rebuild the house of their late colleague.
RELATED: Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house
Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi in July pleaded with 702 listeners to assist them in rebuilding their late colleagues house and said that firefighters from around the country had raised over R50,000.
Mulaudzi and 702 producer Clive Moagi speak to Bongani Bingwa to give an update on building.
Following the chat we had with Mulaudzi, he received a call from a Kevin Chetty, who made a promise that he would support the process.Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show
Chetty's company X-Tenda housing Finance contributed R160 000 towards the project.
The firefighters have to date contributed around R60,000 from their own pockets.
The project should be completed by the end of September and ready to be handed over to Sambo's widow by the end of October.Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show
Mulaudzi says he is really humbled by the help he has received from Chetty who came on board after the interview was aired on 702.
The house is being built. I would like to thank the 702 listeners and the firefighters who have contributed their money. We would like to thank 702 listeners who would want to contribute in supplying furniture for the family.Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services
We need three beds, a fridge, a stove and any other item that we can use to furnish the house.Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services
People can assist in furnishing or donating money towards the new building by using the below banking details.
Bank: FNB Account no: 62856981397 Branch: Northmead Square Reference: #Brotherhood Club
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86%
The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries.Read More
'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'
News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside.Read More
SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account
SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have sufficient evidence of hate speech and will refer the matter to the Equality Court.Read More
MPs told Ramaphosa that promises made two years ago are still not met - report
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that government is taking significant steps in tackling corruption.Read More
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa
Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.Read More
'Protection order should go with the cause of GBV, it's not a normal crime case'
Founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda Patrick Shai says men need to unlearn the patriarchal tendencies.Read More
Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs today
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions remotely in the National Assembly at 2pm.Read More
WATCH LIVE: State Capture hears evidence on Gupta-owned ANN7
The commission is scheduled to hear evidence from the former household Manager at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Jaques Human, and the former SABC Journalist Gillian Pillay.Read More
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point
Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin.Read More