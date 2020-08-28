[WATCH] Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute

Social media is talking after a cute and funny video of a baby tasting ice-cream for the first time went viral.

Watch the adorable video below:

Me having my pain meds for the first time😅 pic.twitter.com/7dGdy49XoE — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) August 27, 2020

