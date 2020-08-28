'There is a hole in this household because Nathaniel is not here anymore'





Tempers where high on Thursday 26 August 2020 as the community members in Eldorado Park protested, demanding the police who allegedly killed disabled 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius be arrested.

Julius was killed on Wednesday night apparently after he failed to respond to police questioning.

His uncle Cyril Brown says the young man had gone next door to get a snack which he received from the store owner everyday while the family was finishing their supper. They heard a gunshot, to which they responded by stepping outside to see what is happening. They then witnessed police placing Julius’s lifeless body in the back of a police van, sending him to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

They told the doctors and the security that he was caught in a crossfire and they picked him up in the streets as he was already shot. Cyril Brown, Nathaniel Julius's uncle

Nathaniel was harmless, he couldn’t hurt a fly. Cyril Brown, Nathaniel Julius's uncle

He just got excited because of the blue lights of the van and he ran to them and they shot him. Cyril Brown, Nathaniel Julius's uncle

Brown says when he visited the police station on Thursday to follow up on the investigation, the police were more worried about the protesters vandalising the station than answering any of his questions.

When I went to the police station they were worried about the police station being vandalised and the one guy said: 'See what your people are doing to my police station?' I said 'Yes, one of your guys did this to Nathaniel, this is how angry the community is outside they want justice.' Cyril Brown, Nathaniel Julius's uncle

Brown says they do not trust the police and want the whole Eldorado Park police station staff altered.

According to the people of Eldorado Park we want the whole staff to be changed, we want new reinforcement. Cyril Brown, Nathaniel Julius's uncles

Brown described the last days with his nephew as a special moment she will always treasure and that their household will never be the same again without Nathaniel’s presence.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters also joined the conversation, saying the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating what happened to Nathaniel. They will give recommendations to the police on what will happen to the accused law-enforcement officers but for now no one has been suspended.

They did publish a media statement to confirm that they are investigating this case so we will be cooperating with Ipid because as management of the police in Gauteng we also want to know what happened. Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, Spokesperson-Gauteng police

What normally happens is that during this initial stage of the investigation the Ipid will give recommendations to the police on what to do based on what they have found. So yes, these workers are still at work until we get recommendations from Ipid. Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, Spokesperson-Gauteng police

