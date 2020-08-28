Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide





After much talk about his nonexistent cooking skills, Clement Manyathela - with a little push from his producers - has decided to learn how to cook.

For the next three months, Manyathela will get an assignment from a famous chef to prepare a meal.

He has completed his first assignment set out by The Lazy Makoti where he was tasked to make butternut soup.

Manyathela chats to The Lazy Makoti founder Moagu Seshoene to also rate his cooking.

I made butternut soup and there is a video that takes you through a journey where I welcome you to my kitchen, take you threw the ingredients then I make a butternut soup. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

The Clement Manyathela Show producers Ayanda Mgede, Laura Wener and Abel Mabalane rated Clement's butternut soup.

Wener and Mgede both gave him 7/10 for his soup while Mabalane gate him 10/10.

It looked great guys, I am very proud of myself. Go check out the video and tell me what you think and please rate me. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

Manyathela is adamant that his score should be high as he is very proud of himself and has worked very hard to get the final product.

Seshoene says she gives Manyathela full marks for effort and she is proud of him.

The one thing that most people get wrong is not reading all the ingredients that are needed in the recipe. You really didn't read the last part of the recipe because after blending, it must go back to the pot. Moagu Seshoene, Founder - The Lazy Makoti

Seshoene gives Manyathela a 5/10 for his butternut soup.

The second challenge for Manyathela to complete is set by a food stylist and photographer Katelyn Allegra.

Watch Manyathela's cooking video below:

You have done a savoury recipe, so I am going to give you what I do best which is dessert. I want you to make a homemade custard. Please read the recipe as with baking you must follow the set of instructions. Katelyn Allegra, Food stylist, photographer and trained chef

Listen below to the full conversation: