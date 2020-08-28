It's not a festive time for former president Jacob Zuma at all - Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma is seeking to overturn an estimated R10 million personal cost order against him, which related to the former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.
He has also been called by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to appear before the commission in September due to various witnesses who have given evidence that Zuma associates received irregular state security protection.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan joined Mandy Wiener to give a breakdown on all the different legal challenges the former president is facing, which include appearing before the Zondo commission, his ex-wife wanting maintenance and possibly having to pay his legal fees from his own pocket.
He says he did not act recklessly when he thought to interdict the former public protectors report that most probably seeks to review on the basis that it was potentially unconstitutional for the chief of justice to select the judge who would precede over that hearing and he had real and legitimate concerns of the constitutionality of the inquiry.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
The acting secretary Bridget Tshabalala has written to Zuma’s lawyers on behalf of Paul Pretorius who is the evidence leader and on behalf of the chairperson himself Raymond Zondo to instruct them that he has issued directives that he wants the former president to appear before him between the 25th and 26th of September.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
RELATED: Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet
Maughan says the former president’s legal costs have been cut and he is trying to challenge that in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
So it's not a festive time for the former president at all.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Eldos residents want corrupt cops removed in wake of Nathaniel Julius killing
EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives an update of the situation in Eldorado Park after the death of 16-year-old disabled teen.Read More
'There is a hole in this household because Nathaniel is not here anymore'
Nathaniel Julius's uncle speaks out on the tragic day his nephew was allegedly shot by police.Read More
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture.Read More
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86%
The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries.Read More
'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'
News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside.Read More
SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account
SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have sufficient evidence of hate speech and will refer the matter to the Equality Court.Read More
MPs told Ramaphosa that promises made two years ago are still not met - report
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that government is taking significant steps in tackling corruption.Read More
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa
Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.Read More
'Protection order should go with the cause of GBV, it's not a normal crime case'
Founder of men’s social movement Khuluma Ndoda Patrick Shai says men need to unlearn the patriarchal tendencies.Read More