It's not a festive time for former president Jacob Zuma at all - Karyn Maughan





Former president Jacob Zuma is seeking to overturn an estimated R10 million personal cost order against him, which related to the former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

He has also been called by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to appear before the commission in September due to various witnesses who have given evidence that Zuma associates received irregular state security protection.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan joined Mandy Wiener to give a breakdown on all the different legal challenges the former president is facing, which include appearing before the Zondo commission, his ex-wife wanting maintenance and possibly having to pay his legal fees from his own pocket.

He says he did not act recklessly when he thought to interdict the former public protectors report that most probably seeks to review on the basis that it was potentially unconstitutional for the chief of justice to select the judge who would precede over that hearing and he had real and legitimate concerns of the constitutionality of the inquiry. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

The acting secretary Bridget Tshabalala has written to Zuma’s lawyers on behalf of Paul Pretorius who is the evidence leader and on behalf of the chairperson himself Raymond Zondo to instruct them that he has issued directives that he wants the former president to appear before him between the 25th and 26th of September. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Maughan says the former president’s legal costs have been cut and he is trying to challenge that in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

So it's not a festive time for the former president at all. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

