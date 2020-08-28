Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
The Azania Mosaka Show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

It's not a festive time for former president Jacob Zuma at all - Karyn Maughan

28 August 2020 2:01 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Karyn Maughan
zuma legal fees

Jacob Zuma is appealing a ruling that he must pay millions in legal fees out of his own pocket.

Former president Jacob Zuma is seeking to overturn an estimated R10 million personal cost order against him, which related to the former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

He has also been called by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to appear before the commission in September due to various witnesses who have given evidence that Zuma associates received irregular state security protection.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan joined Mandy Wiener to give a breakdown on all the different legal challenges the former president is facing, which include appearing before the Zondo commission, his ex-wife wanting maintenance and possibly having to pay his legal fees from his own pocket.

He says he did not act recklessly when he thought to interdict the former public protectors report that most probably seeks to review on the basis that it was potentially unconstitutional for the chief of justice to select the judge who would precede over that hearing and he had real and legitimate concerns of the constitutionality of the inquiry.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

The acting secretary Bridget Tshabalala has written to Zuma’s lawyers on behalf of Paul Pretorius who is the evidence leader and on behalf of the chairperson himself Raymond Zondo to instruct them that he has issued directives that he wants the former president to appear before him between the 25th and 26th of September.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

RELATED: Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet

Maughan says the former president’s legal costs have been cut and he is trying to challenge that in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

So it's not a festive time for the former president at all.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Listen below for the full interview ...


