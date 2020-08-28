Eldos residents want corrupt cops removed in wake of Nathaniel Julius killing
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday is visiting Eldorado Park after chaos erupted with residents protested over the death of 16-year-old disabled boy Nathaniel Julius who was allegedly shot dead by the police.
Residents are demanding justice for the boy death after according to his family he was shot because he failed to respond to questions to the police.
RELATED: Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police
Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the incidence however, the story from the police seems to be that Julius was killed in a gang cross fire.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi who is covering the story.
A large contingent of different law-enforcement agencies has been deployed in the area. The situation is calm as the police are taking care of the situation.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
He says it doesn't look like the situation could be volatile again as calm has been restored.
There is a high-level meeting between top South African Police Service management and the Human Rights Commission officials who are attempting to find a way forward on how to deal with the matter.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Residents are calling for what they call corrupt officers to be removed from their posts, he reports.
They want corrupt cops to be removed from Eldorado Park.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
President Cyril Rampahosa also shared his thoughts on the death of Nathaniel Julius
While communities have a right to express dissent, anger should not spill over into action that could worsen the trauma already experienced by citizens. Justice can only prevail if community workers work with our criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse.— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 28, 2020
Listen below to the full report:
