Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts
Nomakula Roberts, also known as Kuli Roberts is one of the most multi-faceted entertainers in South Africa with a span of more than 15 years in the industry.
She started as an intern at Fairlady magazine which then led her to being a fashion editor at Drum magazine.
At Fairlady I started my career there, I got an opportunity to work in every single department which basically meant they gave me an opportunity to have about 30 careers.Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host
As a black person I wanted to make a difference in the media and I believe I did because also you have to understand white people take the cue from us and if we encourage colourism that’s exactly what they are going to do as well.Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host
Drum magazine gave me the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor.Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host
Roberts is also an author of book _Siren _thatwas published in 2019.
Roberts was one of the competitors in the sixth season of SABC3 reality competition which was called _Strictly Come Dancing _and you may know her from the show she was part headlined Trending SA on SABS3. She has recently joined South African telenovela The Queen.
It’s a beautiful role because I got to learn. The last time I acted was in 1995 on 'Kwazidenge' and so 2020 is great because I had a lovely script I had a lovely co-host. I had a great director, everyone was supportive and I am having a great time.Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host
Roberts recounted the special moments she had spent with her former colleague the late Legendary radio personality Bob Mabena, who she did a breakfast show with at Kaya FM for seven years.
I am not family or anything but I worked with the man for seven years, so his passing did impact me.Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host
Listen below for the full interview ...
