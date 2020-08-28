Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts





Nomakula Roberts, also known as Kuli Roberts is one of the most multi-faceted entertainers in South Africa with a span of more than 15 years in the industry.

She started as an intern at Fairlady magazine which then led her to being a fashion editor at Drum magazine.

At Fairlady I started my career there, I got an opportunity to work in every single department which basically meant they gave me an opportunity to have about 30 careers. Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host

As a black person I wanted to make a difference in the media and I believe I did because also you have to understand white people take the cue from us and if we encourage colourism that’s exactly what they are going to do as well. Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host

Drum magazine gave me the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor. Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host

Roberts is also an author of book _Siren _thatwas published in 2019.

Roberts was one of the competitors in the sixth season of SABC3 reality competition which was called _Strictly Come Dancing _and you may know her from the show she was part headlined Trending SA on SABS3. She has recently joined South African telenovela The Queen.

It’s a beautiful role because I got to learn. The last time I acted was in 1995 on 'Kwazidenge' and so 2020 is great because I had a lovely script I had a lovely co-host. I had a great director, everyone was supportive and I am having a great time. Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host

Roberts recounted the special moments she had spent with her former colleague the late Legendary radio personality Bob Mabena, who she did a breakfast show with at Kaya FM for seven years.

I am not family or anything but I worked with the man for seven years, so his passing did impact me. Kuli Roberts - Actress, Author and TV/Radio host

