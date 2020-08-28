With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa





Musa Sukwene says he is preparing for his 4th studio album with plans to release it next year.

He has just released a single titled Thandiwe.

The musician joined Azania Mosaka to talk about his journey and how he has managed to settle in the industry and find his sound.

I know I have found my place where I make music that pleases me and is very great for the next person as well, where I don't have to compromise anything about me. Musa Sukwene, Musician

At first I was worried that 'Ah times are changing, things are moving! Will I have to find myself in a place where I am creating music because of the time we are living in?' I finally rested, I found my resting place ... and that resting place is Afro-pop because I know that with Afro-pop the only thing that I need to be really concerned about is now my consistency. Musa Sukwene, Musician

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...