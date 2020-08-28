Bheki Cele wants those behind Nathaniel Julies's killing 'brought to book'





Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of Nathaniel Julius a 16-year-old disabled boy who was allegedly shot and killed allegedly by police on Wednesday night 26 August 2020 in Eldorado Park after he failed to respond to their questioning. Angry community members in the area have been protesting since yesterday demanding the police stationed in the area to be removed.

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the minister of police visited the family of the deceased and explained to the residents that those behind the killing of the teenager will be arrested and that Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is working around the clock in investigating on the matter.

The message by Bheki Cele was clear, he said he wants those behind the killing of the 16-year-old teenager to be brought to book. He says that Ipid should do their work, he also called members of the community to help IPID with the information they would require. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News (EWN)

Ntshidi says the community has warned that if action is not taken, they will go back to the streets and protest.

South African Human Rights Commission Gauteng head Buang Jones was present in Eldorado Park. He describes the situation as emotional and explained that the commission is monitoring the investigation being done by Ipid. The commission is facilitating engagement between the police and the community and will be providing legal assistance to the family.

One of the outcomes of the facilitations was the release of some of the protestors and also to enhance communication and engagement between community leaders and the police. Buang Jones, Gauteng head - The South African Human Rights Commission

Jones says the Member of the Executive Council in community and safety located in Gauteng will provide counselling for the Julius family.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since weighed in on the unrest that's engulfed parts of Eldorado Park saying his thoughts and prayers are with the family of Nathaniel Julius.

