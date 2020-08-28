Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins





In July last year Joanne Joseph spoke to Loren Sim whose twins have an autoimmune condition that makes it impossible for them to eat normal food and are fed Neocate, a formula, through a feeding tube.

The family managed to secure a year's supply of the formula thanks to Dischem following an earnest plea on social media as their medical aid does not cover the costs for the formula.

Sim spoke to Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive to give an update on her sons. She says there have been some ups and downs over the last year.

With regard to Sherry and the Dischem Foundation, I am not sure that we would have been able to make it had they not stepped in. They had saved us over R200,000 and in doing so basically saved my boys' lives. Loren Sim, Mother of the Sim twins

The last year has been interesting, we have had some ups and downs. Loren Sim, Mother of the Sim twins

We have been blessed with two little angels who literally teach us lessons on a daily basis. Through all the adversity that they face they smile and they laugh and they bring their dad and I and their brother so many blessings everyday. Loren Sim, Mother of the Sim twins

Joanne has made one last plea on behalf of the family as they are now in need of a new sponsor.

If there is anyone out there who still after these difficult Covid times is in a position to actually renew the sponsorship in some way or the other, it need not be for an entire year if that is unaffordable. Joanne Joseph, Afternoon Drive host

It is about R500 per tin that this family needs to feed the little boys with so it is a huge expense for them. I would love to help this family one last time as part of my swan song today. Joanne Joseph, Afternoon Drive host

Click on the link below to hear the full story...