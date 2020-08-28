'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.'
William Segodisho joined the Afternoon Drive to explain how he felt after former Catholic priest Father William MacCurtain issued an apology in which acknowledged allegations of sexual abuse.
Segodisho was the first South African to accuse a Catholic priest of molestation when he spoke of his abuse at the hands of a British Catholic priest, who was based in South Africa during the 1980s and 1990s, at a media briefing in Rosebank, Johannesburg on 9 October 2018.
It hasn’t been an easy road for me it was a matter of principle after so many years of not being believed and knocking on closed doors with no one wanting to give me an earWilliam Segodisho, Survivor
At the end of it all I think justice was done and I stand as proof to all other victims out there that as long as you know what you are saying is the truth, justice will triumph over evil.William Segodisho, Survivor
Segodisho says he could not have spoken out if it was not for his attorney, the media and the need for him to tell the truth so that something could be done. He added that the church has sent him a letter revealing that they are taking charge of sexual abuse cases that are happening within the church.
At least there is a light at the end of the tunnel, the church is starting to take this seriously.William Segodisho, Survivor
RELATED: [LISTEN] Father William MacCurtain apologies to abuse victim William Segodisho
Segodisho now has a baby girl with his wife and says he is more confident now and believes he has been vindicated from what he saw has 20 years of ruined opportunities.
Listen below for the full interview ...
