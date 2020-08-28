Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula... 28 August 2020 5:10 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide Clement Manyathela for the first time cooked butternut soup on a new feature called #CookingWithClement. 28 August 2020 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.'

28 August 2020 5:22 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Catholic Church
William Segodisho

William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse.

William Segodisho joined the Afternoon Drive to explain how he felt after former Catholic priest Father William MacCurtain issued an apology in which acknowledged allegations of sexual abuse.

Segodisho was the first South African to accuse a Catholic priest of molestation when he spoke of his abuse at the hands of a British Catholic priest, who was based in South Africa during the 1980s and 1990s, at a media briefing in Rosebank, Johannesburg on 9 October 2018.

It hasn’t been an easy road for me it was a matter of principle after so many years of not being believed and knocking on closed doors with no one wanting to give me an ear

William Segodisho, Survivor

At the end of it all I think justice was done and I stand as proof to all other victims out there that as long as you know what you are saying is the truth, justice will triumph over evil.

William Segodisho, Survivor

Segodisho says he could not have spoken out if it was not for his attorney, the media and the need for him to tell the truth so that something could be done. He added that the church has sent him a letter revealing that they are taking charge of sexual abuse cases that are happening within the church.

At least there is a light at the end of the tunnel, the church is starting to take this seriously.

William Segodisho, Survivor

RELATED: [LISTEN] Father William MacCurtain apologies to abuse victim William Segodisho

Segodisho now has a baby girl with his wife and says he is more confident now and believes he has been vindicated from what he saw has 20 years of ruined opportunities.

Listen below for the full interview ...


28 August 2020 5:22 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Catholic Church
William Segodisho

More from Local

sim-twinsjpg

Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins

28 August 2020 5:10 PM

In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture6

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

28 August 2020 4:44 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nathaniel

Bheki Cele wants those behind Nathaniel Julies's killing 'brought to book'

28 August 2020 4:28 PM

The people of Eldorado Park have warned that if action is not taken they will go back to the streets and protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

It's not a festive time for former president Jacob Zuma at all - Karyn Maughan

28 August 2020 2:01 PM

Jacob Zuma is appealing a ruling that he must pay millions in legal fees out of his own pocket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nathaniel

Eldos residents want corrupt cops removed in wake of Nathaniel Julius killing

28 August 2020 1:00 PM

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives an update of the situation in Eldorado Park after the death of 16-year-old disabled teen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

'There is a hole in this household because Nathaniel is not here anymore'

28 August 2020 11:26 AM

Nathaniel Julius's uncle speaks out on the tragic day his nephew was allegedly shot by police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-28 sambo-burnt-housejpeg

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

28 August 2020 7:40 AM

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86%

27 August 2020 9:56 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'

27 August 2020 5:15 PM

News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tracy-zille-twitter-account-screengrabpng

SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account

27 August 2020 4:45 PM

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have sufficient evidence of hate speech and will refer the matter to the Equality Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

Politics Local

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

Local

Bheki Cele wants those behind Nathaniel Julies's killing 'brought to book'

Local

EWN Highlights

US, EU warn against Zimbabwe using coronavirus for crackdown

28 August 2020 6:52 PM

Ipid head raises concerns about Nathaniel Julius crime scene

28 August 2020 5:58 PM

Schussler: SA can expect one of worst GDP per capita declines in world

28 August 2020 5:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA