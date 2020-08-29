Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies
His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.
29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes'
Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin.
27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas
Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement.
27 August 2020 12:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies

29 August 2020 7:33 AM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
Cancer
Black panther
Chadwick Boseman
Wakanda
dies
T'Challa

His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - United States actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing the role of T'Challa in the hit Marvel superhero movie Black Panther, has died of cancer.

His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.

It said 43-year-old Boseman died at home in Los Angeles with his family by his side.

He had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Stars from the Marvel cinematic universe and across Hollywood are paying tribute to Boseman following his death.

Fans across the world including here at home are paying tribute to the actor on social media with many praising him for his courage.

Veteran actor John Kani who played the role of T'challa's father in the highly acclaimed movie said he was devastated by Boseman's passing: “I am devastated by this young man who was such a great promise. But he worked so hard knowing that his time was limited. He will leave a memorable mark in Hollywood.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies


