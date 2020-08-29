'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies
JOHANNESBURG - United States actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing the role of T'Challa in the hit Marvel superhero movie Black Panther, has died of cancer.
His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.
August 29, 2020
The NBA mourns the loss of Chadwick Boseman, a great friend of the NBA family. pic.twitter.com/DUbat6plz0— NBA (@NBA) August 29, 2020
THERE ARE NO WORDS. I am SPEECHLESS. R.I.P. Chadwick Boseman. You’ve inspired a generation of young black youth to discover their roots & reminded us all that we are ROYALTY! Thank you for leaving your mark & making a real difference. #ChadwickBoseman #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/KhvGlP0cPz— Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) August 29, 2020
Rest in Power Chadwick Boseman!— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 29, 2020
✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
‘Death isn’t the end.’ pic.twitter.com/ndfozUn1HO
It said 43-year-old Boseman died at home in Los Angeles with his family by his side.
He had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.
Stars from the Marvel cinematic universe and across Hollywood are paying tribute to Boseman following his death.
Fans across the world including here at home are paying tribute to the actor on social media with many praising him for his courage.
Veteran actor John Kani who played the role of T'challa's father in the highly acclaimed movie said he was devastated by Boseman's passing: “I am devastated by this young man who was such a great promise. But he worked so hard knowing that his time was limited. He will leave a memorable mark in Hollywood.”
