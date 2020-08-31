'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer





If you're interested in recession-proof business then franchising is for you.

Popular radio personality Aki Anastasiou was joined by business development expert Pavlo Phitidis, Franchising Association of South Africa Chairperson, Akhona Qengqe, and Cash Crusaders CEO Sean Stegmann in a recent webinar aimed at documenting powerful insights into the real benefits of franchising.

The world is full of opportunities. Aki Anastasiou, Presenter and radio personality

Cash Crusaders CEO Sean Stegmann says it was critical to have strong leadership during lockdown, and as businesses reopened. As a franchisor, Cash Crusaders were able to play a key role in providing support for their franchises.

Businesses such as Cash Crusaders have needed to re-strategise with a focus on digitisation and growth of e-commerce.

These ideas had been on the radar pre-Covid, says Stegmann, but were certainly fast-tracked once the pandemic hit.

E-Commerce, using the WhatsApp platform for buying and selling became imperatives. And it's born fruit. Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 5:08)

The power of a franchise

The franchise business model has had great success globally, notes Anistasiou.

We are certainly seeing a lot more interest in our business model. It's a trusted business model, it's a bankable business model, and funders love our concept. Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 5:59)

People have gravitated to brands that they know and trust. Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 6:18)

Franchises do just that. They implement systems and processes that are replicated in every store, she explains, and that is why entrepreneurs gravitate to the franchise business model.

Business development expert Pavlo Phitidis has helped incubate many small and medium enterprises.

Many businesses have succeeded in emerging even stronger and developed support structures to weather the Covid-19 storm. Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert

Cash Crusaders, for example, has been growing since reopening after hard lockdown.

There has been a growth in our new goods of 50% in June and 42% in July. Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 10:57)

There was an overall turnover growth for Cash Crusaders in July of over 16%, adds Stegmann.

The business began in 1996 with a single store, buying and selling secondhand goods and offering loans. Two years later they franchised the concept and after a further two years, introduced a third profit centre of new goods.

We now operate on a three-profit centre model and we are a business doing more than R2 billion turnover per annum with more than 230 stores. Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 11:27)

The new goods sector of Cash Crusaders has helped provide resilience to the franchise and has had stellar growth, he adds.

The advantage of the Cash Crusaders model is a franchisee who opens his doors for the first time, don't have the secondhand stock, so the new goods traction enables him immediately to be making sales straight off the bat. Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 12:10)

Their private label new goods have become a trusted brand and have seen great growth.

Qengqe agrees the franchise model is seeing good results and they have seen phenomenal growth in two industries, the first being fast foods.

As the country came out of hard lockdown, consumer demand for fast food takeaways grew to double digits compared to before lockdown, she says.

The second industry to show enormous growth has been the second-hand car market.

What lockdown has made people see is investing in a new car that has been locked in a garage for four to five months is not worth it. Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 13: 54)

People are downgrading and selling their cars, she adds.

What is the best way to accumulate wealth Aki asks the webinar audience? 38% say they would choose to start a small business or buy into a franchise with 62% saying they have between R200,000 and R500,000 at their disposal to invest in such an enterprise. Some are able to afford up to R1 million. (Watch the video - 18:50)

Can you buy a decent franchise with R1 million in South Africa?

For about R600,000 you can get a good franchise. Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 19:05)

The crisis has created change and it's a good time to introduce new ideas. But what lead to your success pre-Covid has to be fundamentally different from what will lead to your success post-Covid. Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert, (Watch the video - 20:35)

Phitidis emphasises the importance of taking businesses into the digital space and into customers' homes.

The businesses that embarked on that journey, have found themselves on the front foot in this economy where we are already seeing the green shoots starting to emerge. Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert, (Watch the video - 21:40)

Anastasiou agrees it's all about customer experience and giving them what they want.

You've got to evolve together with the customer and make that a wow experience so the customer comes back to you. Aki Anastasiou, Presenter and radio personality, (Watch the video - 12:57)

Stegmann says Cash Crusaders has the advantage of having its own software development team and they fast-tracked e-commerce and click and collect very quickly once lockdown hit.

Products released on the floor are immediately available on the website.

So the customer can browse the store online and buy, and then just go to the store and collect the item. We pride ourselves in using technology to leapfrog the competition. Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 23:21)

What are the golden rules to follow when buying a franchise, asks a member of the webinar audience?

The first one is to look for a franchise that is an industry you are passionate about or that you have some experience in. Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 24:20)

She says once you have done that it is important to very that it is a franchise one is buying into, and not just an operating licence as there is a big difference between the two.

In a franchise business, you get more support, they will typically help you to find the right location. With an operating licence you have to do all that groundwork yourself. Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 24:39)

A franchise will help one with setting up and getting going with the use of a franchise business consultant on hand for the first few days, she adds.

A franchise will also offer very defined systems and processes which means one does not have to reinvent the wheel.

Qengqe also says another important golden rule is to fully understand the fees a franchisee will be paying on a monthly basis which will include royalties and marketing fees.

It is also helpful to get feedback from other franchisees about the franchise you are planning to become involved with...The proof is in the pudding. Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa

Phatidis agrees with Qengqe that one should gravitate towards a business or franchise in an area that one is passionate about no matter whether that sector is currently doing well or not. Investing in an area that one has not cultural or personal fit with is a bad idea, he emphasises.

If you like food go into that, if you like trade then the consider something like a Cash Crusaders environment. But if you don't have an affinity first for the industry or sector that the franchise fits in, then don't make a decision to go there because it seems to make money. Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert, (Watch the video - 29:50)

While a franchisor will provide support, systems and supply chains, it is still up to the franchisee to 'go and hunt' so one has to be passionate about the industry or sector, insists Phitidis.

Find something you love before you find the franchise of your choice. Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert

How to raise money for a franchise?

Qengqe says while the franchise model is a tried and tested fundable model, banks are not just going to hand over money of one asks. They will do an assessment of the client's risk first and define the debt to equity ratio.

The franchisor will also define how much risk they will allow you to expose yourself to...They may allow you to take out 60% funding but the 40% must come from your own pocket Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 32:29)

The franchisor assesses should targets not be met how long the franchisee would take to bounce back, she explains.

All of that thinking is built into the debt to equity ratio. Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa

So, when one goes to the bank, the franchisee will only be funded to the extent the franchisor believes they should be funded.

It also means you have skin in the game because it is something you personally funded." Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa

She says a good way to raise own equity is to club together as a group to raise the funds. The banks also like this approach as it means the risk is spread.

