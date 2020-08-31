'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
SAPS confirm another body found in sugarcane fields of Umthwalume
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:33
Nyameka Goniwe dies & sees no justice for Cradock Four - Nomonde Calata responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Nehawu leadership about to brief the media on their ongoing strike, as well as their planned national day of action
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
GBV protest turns ugly - when should police respond with force?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private
Today at 12:40
Virgin Active gyms reopen - what trends in attendance have they seen?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active
Today at 12:41
Cricket South Africa in major power play as AGM hangs in the balance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
Today at 12:45
CLIP: Chadwick Boseman Gets Emotional About Black Panther's Cultural Impact
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)
Today at 12:52
Chadwick Boseman and why representation matters
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpho Matheolane, Freelance Arts Writer.
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:56
Jürgen Schadeberg, Whose Photos Chronicled Apartheid, Dies at 89
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hazel Friedman is a TV Producer, investigative journalist, arts writer and author.
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rachel Ancer
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - catching up with SA's first Michelin starred chef Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ganief Manuel
Benjamin Schmulian
Today at 14:40
Short interview - GoDriveIn Roadhouse & Movies opens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grant De Sousa
Today at 14:50
Music - Nathan Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Smith
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage' Listeners debate on whether it was the right to let Lebohang Khitsane's sister to air the family's dirty laundry at his memorial. 31 August 2020 11:12 AM
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business. 31 August 2020 10:37 AM
'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off' Primedia acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams explains why Anastassiou was not given a better farewell by the station. 31 August 2020 8:05 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday. 31 August 2020 12:13 PM
Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and Frans Baleni reflect on the ANC NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 31 August 2020 11:36 AM
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
View all Politics
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Swallows win promotion to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 4:12 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
View all Sport
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer

31 August 2020 10:37 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business.

If you're interested in recession-proof business then franchising is for you.

Popular radio personality Aki Anastasiou was joined by business development expert Pavlo Phitidis, Franchising Association of South Africa Chairperson, Akhona Qengqe, and Cash Crusaders CEO Sean Stegmann in a recent webinar aimed at documenting powerful insights into the real benefits of franchising.

The world is full of opportunities.

Aki Anastasiou, Presenter and radio personality

Cash Crusaders CEO Sean Stegmann says it was critical to have strong leadership during lockdown, and as businesses reopened. As a franchisor, Cash Crusaders were able to play a key role in providing support for their franchises.

Businesses such as Cash Crusaders have needed to re-strategise with a focus on digitisation and growth of e-commerce.

These ideas had been on the radar pre-Covid, says Stegmann, but were certainly fast-tracked once the pandemic hit.

E-Commerce, using the WhatsApp platform for buying and selling became imperatives. And it's born fruit.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 5:08)

The power of a franchise

The franchise business model has had great success globally, notes Anistasiou.

We are certainly seeing a lot more interest in our business model. It's a trusted business model, it's a bankable business model, and funders love our concept.

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 5:59)

People have gravitated to brands that they know and trust.

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 6:18)

Franchises do just that. They implement systems and processes that are replicated in every store, she explains, and that is why entrepreneurs gravitate to the franchise business model.

Business development expert Pavlo Phitidis has helped incubate many small and medium enterprises.

Many businesses have succeeded in emerging even stronger and developed support structures to weather the Covid-19 storm.

Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert

Cash Crusaders, for example, has been growing since reopening after hard lockdown.

There has been a growth in our new goods of 50% in June and 42% in July.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 10:57)

There was an overall turnover growth for Cash Crusaders in July of over 16%, adds Stegmann.

The business began in 1996 with a single store, buying and selling secondhand goods and offering loans. Two years later they franchised the concept and after a further two years, introduced a third profit centre of new goods.

We now operate on a three-profit centre model and we are a business doing more than R2 billion turnover per annum with more than 230 stores.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 11:27)

The new goods sector of Cash Crusaders has helped provide resilience to the franchise and has had stellar growth, he adds.

The advantage of the Cash Crusaders model is a franchisee who opens his doors for the first time, don't have the secondhand stock, so the new goods traction enables him immediately to be making sales straight off the bat.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 12:10)

Their private label new goods have become a trusted brand and have seen great growth.

Qengqe agrees the franchise model is seeing good results and they have seen phenomenal growth in two industries, the first being fast foods.

As the country came out of hard lockdown, consumer demand for fast food takeaways grew to double digits compared to before lockdown, she says.

The second industry to show enormous growth has been the second-hand car market.

What lockdown has made people see is investing in a new car that has been locked in a garage for four to five months is not worth it.

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 13: 54)

People are downgrading and selling their cars, she adds.

What is the best way to accumulate wealth Aki asks the webinar audience? 38% say they would choose to start a small business or buy into a franchise with 62% saying they have between R200,000 and R500,000 at their disposal to invest in such an enterprise. Some are able to afford up to R1 million. (Watch the video - 18:50)

Can you buy a decent franchise with R1 million in South Africa?

For about R600,000 you can get a good franchise.

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 19:05)

The crisis has created change and it's a good time to introduce new ideas. But what lead to your success pre-Covid has to be fundamentally different from what will lead to your success post-Covid.

Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert, (Watch the video - 20:35)

Phitidis emphasises the importance of taking businesses into the digital space and into customers' homes.

The businesses that embarked on that journey, have found themselves on the front foot in this economy where we are already seeing the green shoots starting to emerge.

Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert, (Watch the video - 21:40)

Anastasiou agrees it's all about customer experience and giving them what they want.

You've got to evolve together with the customer and make that a wow experience so the customer comes back to you.

Aki Anastasiou, Presenter and radio personality, (Watch the video - 12:57)

Stegmann says Cash Crusaders has the advantage of having its own software development team and they fast-tracked e-commerce and click and collect very quickly once lockdown hit.

Products released on the floor are immediately available on the website.

So the customer can browse the store online and buy, and then just go to the store and collect the item. We pride ourselves in using technology to leapfrog the competition.

Sean Stegmann, CEO - Cash Crusaders, (Watch the video - 23:21)

What are the golden rules to follow when buying a franchise, asks a member of the webinar audience?

The first one is to look for a franchise that is an industry you are passionate about or that you have some experience in.

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 24:20)

She says once you have done that it is important to very that it is a franchise one is buying into, and not just an operating licence as there is a big difference between the two.

In a franchise business, you get more support, they will typically help you to find the right location. With an operating licence you have to do all that groundwork yourself.

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 24:39)

A franchise will help one with setting up and getting going with the use of a franchise business consultant on hand for the first few days, she adds.

A franchise will also offer very defined systems and processes which means one does not have to reinvent the wheel.

Qengqe also says another important golden rule is to fully understand the fees a franchisee will be paying on a monthly basis which will include royalties and marketing fees.

It is also helpful to get feedback from other franchisees about the franchise you are planning to become involved with...The proof is in the pudding.

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa

Phatidis agrees with Qengqe that one should gravitate towards a business or franchise in an area that one is passionate about no matter whether that sector is currently doing well or not. Investing in an area that one has not cultural or personal fit with is a bad idea, he emphasises.

If you like food go into that, if you like trade then the consider something like a Cash Crusaders environment. But if you don't have an affinity first for the industry or sector that the franchise fits in, then don't make a decision to go there because it seems to make money.

Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert, (Watch the video - 29:50)

While a franchisor will provide support, systems and supply chains, it is still up to the franchisee to 'go and hunt' so one has to be passionate about the industry or sector, insists Phitidis.

Find something you love before you find the franchise of your choice.

Pavlo Phitidis, Business development expert

How to raise money for a franchise?

Qengqe says while the franchise model is a tried and tested fundable model, banks are not just going to hand over money of one asks. They will do an assessment of the client's risk first and define the debt to equity ratio.

The franchisor will also define how much risk they will allow you to expose yourself to...They may allow you to take out 60% funding but the 40% must come from your own pocket

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa, (Watch the video - 32:29)

The franchisor assesses should targets not be met how long the franchisee would take to bounce back, she explains.

All of that thinking is built into the debt to equity ratio.

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa

So, when one goes to the bank, the franchisee will only be funded to the extent the franchisor believes they should be funded.

It also means you have skin in the game because it is something you personally funded."

Akhona Qengqe, Chairperson - Franchising Association of South Africa

She says a good way to raise own equity is to club together as a group to raise the funds. The banks also like this approach as it means the risk is spread.

Find out more here about how to own a Cash Crusaders franchise

Watch the webinar video below for insights into franchising:


More from Local

20200827khitanejpg

'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'

31 August 2020 11:12 AM

Listeners debate on whether it was the right to let Lebohang Khitsane's sister to air the family's dirty laundry at his memorial.

Geraint Crwys-Williams

'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'

31 August 2020 8:05 AM

Primedia acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams explains why Anastassiou was not given a better farewell by the station.

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604

30 August 2020 11:07 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.

2020-08-28 sambo-burnt-housejpeg

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

30 August 2020 11:00 PM

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture.

200831-nick-bester-edjpg

Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery

30 August 2020 8:39 PM

Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house.

funkitiamwalkingjpg

I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai

30 August 2020 11:15 AM

Nomsa says when people walk their quality of life improves and by making our areas safer we're improving our property prices.

William Segodisha

'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.'

28 August 2020 5:22 PM

William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse.

sim-twinsjpg

Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins

28 August 2020 5:10 PM

In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula.

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture6

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

28 August 2020 4:44 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.

Nathaniel

Bheki Cele wants those behind Nathaniel Julies's killing 'brought to book'

28 August 2020 4:28 PM

The people of Eldorado Park have warned that if action is not taken they will go back to the streets and protest.

More from Business

alcohol-liquor-booze-drinking-glasses-whiskey-clinging-celebrations-123rf

Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO

27 August 2020 8:23 PM

The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.

natascha-viljoenjpg

Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)

27 August 2020 7:18 PM

'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.

191211 ISWIL Makro Load Shedding 001

Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar

27 August 2020 6:45 PM

As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape.

credit-cardjpg

Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point

26 August 2020 8:19 PM

Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin.

Cash money rands

Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated

26 August 2020 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'

Manganese Nodule deep sea mining

Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it

26 August 2020 7:15 PM

Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

kfc-sloganpng

No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC

25 August 2020 8:01 PM

Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.

1157891e-2f3a-4ae8-8dca-32b742c4ac98.jpg

Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

25 August 2020 7:41 PM

The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works.

