He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula... 28 August 2020 5:10 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA reports 533,935 recoveries as death toll reaches 13,743 The number of national recoveries so far is 533,935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 179,631 recoveries. 29 August 2020 9:22 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 1:46 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Chadwick Boseman
Dr John Kani
chadwick boseman death

Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons.

South African legend Dr John Kani has paid tribute to American actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at home in Los Angeles after a long battle with colon cancer.

Dr Kani starred alongside Boseman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Black Panther (2018).

It's very rare to have a particular relationship with another actor in a movie production because we slide in and we slide out. I met him for the first time when we were doing 'Captain America: Civil War'. I arrived on set and was being introduced to him ... and he walked over to me and said Molo Baba. He said: 'I did a movie in Cape Town and the guys I was working with in the crew gave me the name Mxolisi and gave me a few words.'' I said to him: 'What a coincidence, my eldest son is Mxolisi, That means peacemaker'

Dr John Kani, South African actor, author and director

We met again now in the blockbuster 'Black Panther.' What was evident is his passion, focus and professionalism. Big starts, when you call them like everybody on set, they need a runner to go and fetch them because they're still talking or still doing makeup or having coffee. But I arrive on set he is already there. and saying: 'baba can we go over this?'

Dr John Kani, South African actor, author and director

One of the moments was when he looked at me and said: 'Are happy with me, the way I am playing this role'. He said it is important. I said 'indeed'. It was the first time a young director was given an opportunity to direct a blockbuster of with a 99.9% black company. The knew this was Africa moment and if we did not make it it would take another 10 years before a young director or a black actor would be given such an incredible role.

Dr John Kani, South African actor, author and director

There was an uncanny resemblance between him and Atandwa, so both on set they were like my two sons.

Dr John Kani, South African actor, author and director

Dr Kani says the urgency in Boseman's demeanor was almost like the Creator was giving a signal that he hadn't got enough time. Whenever he took on a role he was like a chameleon. What was wonderful was his professionalism and he was very talented.

Listen below for the full interview ...


29 August 2020 1:46 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Chadwick Boseman
Dr John Kani
chadwick boseman death

More from Entertainment

musa-sukwenejpg

With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa

28 August 2020 4:21 PM

Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts

Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts

28 August 2020 3:34 PM

The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500

Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide

28 August 2020 11:43 AM

Clement Manyathela for the first time cooked butternut soup on a new feature called #CookingWithClement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-28Baby tasting ice-cream for first time

[WATCH] Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute

28 August 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-28lightning strikes as groom curses at 2020

[WATCH] Lightning strikes as groom curses 2020 at wedding

28 August 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-27Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call

Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call

27 August 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-27Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty

[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty

27 August 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-26Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note

Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches

26 August 2020 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-26 Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours

[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours

26 August 2020 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sa-bookfairjpg

SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September

25 August 2020 12:13 PM

The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman

Entertainment

Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC

Politics

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

Local

EWN Highlights

Outa still waiting for NPA to explain dropping of case against Aurora directors

29 August 2020 6:49 PM

Nathaniel Julies murder: Ipid adds charges of prohibited ammunition against cops

29 August 2020 6:30 PM

Hamilton dedicates majestic Belgian pole to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 5:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA