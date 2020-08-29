He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman





South African legend Dr John Kani has paid tribute to American actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at home in Los Angeles after a long battle with colon cancer.

Dr Kani starred alongside Boseman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Black Panther (2018).

It's very rare to have a particular relationship with another actor in a movie production because we slide in and we slide out. I met him for the first time when we were doing 'Captain America: Civil War'. I arrived on set and was being introduced to him ... and he walked over to me and said Molo Baba. He said: 'I did a movie in Cape Town and the guys I was working with in the crew gave me the name Mxolisi and gave me a few words.'' I said to him: 'What a coincidence, my eldest son is Mxolisi, That means peacemaker' Dr John Kani, South African actor, author and director

We met again now in the blockbuster 'Black Panther.' What was evident is his passion, focus and professionalism. Big starts, when you call them like everybody on set, they need a runner to go and fetch them because they're still talking or still doing makeup or having coffee. But I arrive on set he is already there. and saying: 'baba can we go over this?' Dr John Kani, South African actor, author and director

One of the moments was when he looked at me and said: 'Are happy with me, the way I am playing this role'. He said it is important. I said 'indeed'. It was the first time a young director was given an opportunity to direct a blockbuster of with a 99.9% black company. The knew this was Africa moment and if we did not make it it would take another 10 years before a young director or a black actor would be given such an incredible role. Dr John Kani, South African actor, author and director

There was an uncanny resemblance between him and Atandwa, so both on set they were like my two sons. Dr John Kani, South African actor, author and director

Dr Kani says the urgency in Boseman's demeanor was almost like the Creator was giving a signal that he hadn't got enough time. Whenever he took on a role he was like a chameleon. What was wonderful was his professionalism and he was very talented.

