Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula... 28 August 2020 5:10 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA reports 533,935 recoveries as death toll reaches 13,743 The number of national recoveries so far is 533,935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 179,631 recoveries. 29 August 2020 9:22 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC

29 August 2020 1:42 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
African National Congress
Herman Mashaba
Action South Africa

After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political organisation in a bid to contest next year's municipal elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of Action South Africa Herman Mashaba said his new political party was a viable alternative to the African National Congress (ANC) and could dethrone the governing party.

After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political organisation in a bid to contest next year's municipal elections.

Speaking during the launch of his party on Saturday afternoon, the Black Like Me founder outlined the organisation's policies to win over disgruntled voters.

He said his party was committed to non-racialism: “Every South African has an equal and intrinsic value as no more than the other. Racism diminishes the equality and worth of South Africans and sets us back in our progress. It has no place in this party and it has no place in our country.”

While acknowledging the role race plays in society, Mashaba said broad-based black economic empowerment no longer contributes to the achievement of sustainable social justice.

“BBBEE has not served anyone but the wealthy politically connected elite over and over again. It must be put in the rightful place, in the rubbish dump of our history. It must be replaced with a massive programme of investment in education and opportunity in areas where communities suffer from the legacy of our unjust past.”

Mashaba will serve as interim president of the new party and was joined by former Democratic Alliance regional leaders Funzela Ngobeni and Abel Tau.

Former ANC MPs Makhosi Khoza and Vytjie Mentor, who are known for coming down hard on former President Jacob Zuma's administration, will also form part of this new formation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC


29 August 2020 1:42 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
African National Congress
Herman Mashaba
Action South Africa

More from Politics

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture6

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

28 August 2020 4:44 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-booze-drinking-glasses-whiskey-clinging-celebrations-123rf

Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO

27 August 2020 8:23 PM

The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

27 August 2020 3:47 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200827eldosprotestjfif

Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police

27 August 2020 1:12 PM

Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190515sellojpg

'Lack of consequences makes it easier for looters to continue looting'

27 August 2020 12:54 PM

Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to officials hindering COVID-19 investigation

27 August 2020 10:41 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says investigators have been receiving pushback when seeking documents from officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated

26 August 2020 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200408-ramaphosa-edjpg

Treasury releases lists of government-wide COVID-19 tenders

26 August 2020 4:26 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman

Entertainment

Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC

Politics

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

Local

EWN Highlights

Outa still waiting for NPA to explain dropping of case against Aurora directors

29 August 2020 6:49 PM

Nathaniel Julies murder: Ipid adds charges of prohibited ammunition against cops

29 August 2020 6:30 PM

Hamilton dedicates majestic Belgian pole to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 5:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA