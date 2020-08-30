Swallows on the verge of flying back to the PSL

Streaming issues? Report here
kenny-m-103apppsm-smalljpg kenny-m-103apppsm-smalljpg
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai Nomsa says when people walk their quality of life improves and by making our areas safer we're improving our property prices. 30 August 2020 11:15 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 180,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 622,551. There were 2,419 new infections. Gauteng has 209,123 infections.... 30 August 2020 10:09 AM
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows on the verge of flying back to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 10:05 AM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
View all Sport
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 180,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 622,551. There were 2,419 new infections. Gauteng has 209,123 infections.... 30 August 2020 10:09 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Swallows on the verge of flying back to the PSL

30 August 2020 10:05 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Ajax Cape Town
Swallows FC
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila
David Mogashoa
Vuyo Mere
Lebohang Mokoena
Phumelele Bhengu

Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble.

Swallows FC are on the verge of promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL). The Birds are top of GladAfrica log standings due to better goal difference against Ajax Cape Town.

They host Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila today while Ajax take on Mbombela United. A victory for Swallows with a better favourable goal difference - even if Afax triumph - will see them gain automatic promotion to the Premiership.

Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa is proud of the boys as they have not lost a game since they returned to the bio-bubble.

"These boys have performed way beyond our expectations. The plan was to stabilise the team for one season and then get promotion to the PSL the following year.

"Our senior players such as Vuyo Mere, Phumelele Bhengu and Lebohang Mokoena played a big role with their experience, guiding the young ones.

"We are also going to retain coach Brandon Truter, who has done an amazing job. A mistake we are not going to do is change the coach and distabilise the team."

Mogashoa insists they are going to keep a few experienced players but will ensure they give youngsters a chance to showcase their talent on the big stage.


30 August 2020 10:05 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Ajax Cape Town
Swallows FC
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila
David Mogashoa
Vuyo Mere
Lebohang Mokoena
Phumelele Bhengu

More from Sport

180926-csa-edjpg

Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa

27 August 2020 3:32 PM

Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FC Barcelona Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League 123rf 123rfsport 123rffootball

'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave'

26 August 2020 1:43 PM

Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Molefi Ntseki

Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November

22 August 2020 6:51 PM

After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sundownsjpg

Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log

21 August 2020 2:14 PM

Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mselekujpg

'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered

19 August 2020 12:54 PM

Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chris-nenzani-picjpg

Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice

17 August 2020 1:53 PM

The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

papstixjpeg

Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week'

14 August 2020 2:33 PM

Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181203BradBinder176

'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder

13 August 2020 1:52 PM

Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190513-lorch-edjpg

Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe

12 August 2020 1:56 PM

The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

binderjpg

Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory

9 August 2020 5:14 PM

The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Swallows on the verge of flying back to the PSL

Sport

I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai

Local

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng residents urged to brace themselves for cold conditions, rain this week

30 August 2020 11:33 AM

Mashaba vows to prioritise curbing corruption, reforming the police

30 August 2020 10:49 AM

‘We are being slaughtered’ - Activists vow to continue fighting against GBV

30 August 2020 10:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA