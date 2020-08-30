Swallows on the verge of flying back to the PSL





Swallows FC are on the verge of promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL). The Birds are top of GladAfrica log standings due to better goal difference against Ajax Cape Town.

They host Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila today while Ajax take on Mbombela United. A victory for Swallows with a better favourable goal difference - even if Afax triumph - will see them gain automatic promotion to the Premiership.

Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa is proud of the boys as they have not lost a game since they returned to the bio-bubble.

"These boys have performed way beyond our expectations. The plan was to stabilise the team for one season and then get promotion to the PSL the following year.

"Our senior players such as Vuyo Mere, Phumelele Bhengu and Lebohang Mokoena played a big role with their experience, guiding the young ones.

"We are also going to retain coach Brandon Truter, who has done an amazing job. A mistake we are not going to do is change the coach and distabilise the team."

Mogashoa insists they are going to keep a few experienced players but will ensure they give youngsters a chance to showcase their talent on the big stage.