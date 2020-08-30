Swallows win promotion to the PSL
Swallows FC are back in Premier Soccer League (PSL) after beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-0. Although Ajax Cape Town punished Mbombela United by the same score, the Birds are top of GladAfrica log standings due to a better goal difference.
Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa is proud of the boys as they have not lost a game since they returned to the bio-bubble.
"These boys have performed way beyond our expectations. The plan was to stabilise the team for one season and then get promotion to the PSL the following year.
"Our senior players such as Vuyo Mere, Phumelele Bhengu, Virgil Vries and Lebohang Mokoena played a big role with their experience, guiding the young ones.
"We are also going to retain coach Brandon Truter, who has done an amazing job. A mistake we are not going to do is change the coach and distabilise the team."
Mogashoa says they are going to keep a few experienced players but will ensure they give youngsters a chance to showcase their talent on the big stage.
Jomo Cosmos retained their status in the first division after beating University of Pretoria 1-0.
