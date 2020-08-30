I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai
Founder of #FunkItImWalking and general manager of Soweto Theatre, Nomsa Mazwai, addresses the problem of unsafe streets in Soweto, lack of civil activism and the planned walk on 5 September 2020 in an attempt to make streets of South Africa safe enough for a woman to walk at any time of day in any condition.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Nomsa about this initiative and more.
I started #FunkItImWalking because we can't walk without fear and walk freely in the streets. For me, that's not freedom. I feel that walking is a basic need for everybody and the fact that we can't walk is a problem. I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time of day in any condition.Nomsa Mazwai, Founder - #FunkItImWalking
On the 5th of September, we're having our walk. We'll have our walk every single month and it's an evening walk and we're walking from a train station to a local restaurant. When people walk their quality of life improves, you can go to a restaurant, we can support local businesses. By making it safer we're improving our property prices.Nomsa Mazwai, Founder - #FunkItImWalking
When I started working at the Soweto Theatre I moved to Soweto. I bought a property within a walking distance from my workplace and for me, it's just crazy that I can't walk even at 8am and 2pm.Nomsa Mazwai, Founder - #FunkItImWalking
You can register at www.funkitimwalking.co.za.
Listen below for the full interview...
