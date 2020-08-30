Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:32
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Today at 15:10
EWN:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Keneilwe Sebola, PHD student with the Centre of Biological Control at Rhodes University
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture. 30 August 2020 11:00 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
View all Local
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows win promotion to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 4:12 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
View all Sport
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Local

Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery

30 August 2020 8:39 PM
by Adrian Ephraim
Tags:
Comrades Marathon
Nick Bester

Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house.

Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram, Bester's son Shaun-Nick said his father had been hit on the head with a rock, stripped of his clothes and beaten up. The former elite triathlete sustained three broken ribs, a broken cheekbone, and cuts all over his body.

Shaun-Nick said his father was in ICU where he will be undergoing more scans. "He was kicked, beaten, and threatened with a knife, and he was left with a broken rib, with his attackers stealing his bicycle. They took off his clothes and tied him up and left him in the mountain. He managed to escape down the mountain by sliding on his back until he was right against someone’s fence."

Adriaan Cronje, an administrator at the Nedbank Running Club, where Bester is the athlete manager, told the Citizen, "He was attacked and he is apparently having surgery, but we don’t know any more than that at this stage."

This wasn't the first time Bester has been attacked in a robbery. He survived a similar attack in 2010 while out training. And in 2016, he sustained injuries while saving a friend from a potential shark attack in Plettenberg Bay.

Bester started running the Comrades in 1985 and finished 67th in a time of 6:38 to earn a silver medal. He finished 25th in 1987. His third attempt saw him earning his first gold medal when he finished third. The following year he followed it up with a fourth position in 1990. In 1991 Bester eventually won the 66th Comrades in a time of 5:40:53.


This article first appeared on EWN : Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery


30 August 2020 8:39 PM
by Adrian Ephraim
Tags:
Comrades Marathon
Nick Bester

More from Sport

swallowsjpg

Swallows win promotion to the PSL

30 August 2020 4:12 PM

Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa

27 August 2020 3:32 PM

Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FC Barcelona Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League 123rf 123rfsport 123rffootball

'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave'

26 August 2020 1:43 PM

Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Molefi Ntseki

Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November

22 August 2020 6:51 PM

After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sundownsjpg

Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log

21 August 2020 2:14 PM

Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mselekujpg

'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered

19 August 2020 12:54 PM

Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chris-nenzani-picjpg

Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice

17 August 2020 1:53 PM

The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

papstixjpeg

Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week'

14 August 2020 2:33 PM

Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181203BradBinder176

'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder

13 August 2020 1:52 PM

Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190513-lorch-edjpg

Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe

12 August 2020 1:56 PM

The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604

30 August 2020 11:07 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-28 sambo-burnt-housejpeg

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

30 August 2020 11:00 PM

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

funkitiamwalkingjpg

I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai

30 August 2020 11:15 AM

Nomsa says when people walk their quality of life improves and by making our areas safer we're improving our property prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

William Segodisha

'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.'

28 August 2020 5:22 PM

William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sim-twinsjpg

Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins

28 August 2020 5:10 PM

In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture6

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

28 August 2020 4:44 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nathaniel

Bheki Cele wants those behind Nathaniel Julies's killing 'brought to book'

28 August 2020 4:28 PM

The people of Eldorado Park have warned that if action is not taken they will go back to the streets and protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

It's not a festive time for former president Jacob Zuma at all - Karyn Maughan

28 August 2020 2:01 PM

Jacob Zuma is appealing a ruling that he must pay millions in legal fees out of his own pocket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nathaniel

Eldos residents want corrupt cops removed in wake of Nathaniel Julius killing

28 August 2020 1:00 PM

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives an update of the situation in Eldorado Park after the death of 16-year-old disabled teen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

'There is a hole in this household because Nathaniel is not here anymore'

28 August 2020 11:26 AM

Nathaniel Julius's uncle speaks out on the tragic day his nephew was allegedly shot by police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604

World Local

I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai

Local

Swallows win promotion to the PSL

Sport

EWN Highlights

Santam pays out over R800m in relief to tourism businesses

30 August 2020 5:46 PM

Police arrest 2 suspects after murders of 4 men in Ngcobo

30 August 2020 4:50 PM

Archbishop Makgoba: SA must urgently transform its corruption fighting agencies

30 August 2020 4:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA