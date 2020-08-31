'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'





702 has been in the news in recent weeks following the institution of the section 189 process and the exit of veteran broadcaster Aki Anastassiou and Joanne Joseph.

RELATED: 702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph

The station's manager Thabisile Mbete has been accused of all sorts of things with some listeners threatening to boycott the station.

RELATED: 702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners'

Primedia Broadcasting acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams joins Bongani Bingwa to reflect on negative media reports.

There has been a very unfortunate conflation of the section 189 process and a time of change. Pre-COVID-19, when we looked at our listenership stats we realised that we had work to do still. Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting

A listener survey was conducted which culminated a lot of the changes that are happening at the station, he says.

We launched a 189 process which is very regrettable, we are not the first and we will not be the last. The process is not over and we are still in the middle of it. But, we have had some people leave such as Aki Anastassiou during that time. Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting

The changes and the realignment that 702 has to do come well in advance of the public process and some of the line-up changes at the station started over four months ago, he adds.

We are only now putting the finishing touches to the on-air and programming strategies . In between that the management team and everyone else has had to contend with a difficult redundancy process and unfortunately, we were overtaken by events in that regard. Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting

The listenership of 702 has declined over the last year or two and the station needed to understand why that was happening, he says.

The survey and focus groups we undertook, gave us the directionality we needed. The changes that we have made, are listener led changes based on what listeners require of us. Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting

We could have done things better and given Aki a better send-off and we should have given him a better send-off. The balancing act that we have been trying to find is maintaining everyone's right to privacy during a 189 process which is still continuing. Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting

He says when someone has been the fibre of the radio station, he believes 702 should have done better in giving Anastassiou a better send-off.

We have had other people leave in the past week who have worked for the station for 30 years as well and we value their contribution. It is no excuse, we should have done better, we could have sat down with Aki and found a way forward that was more appropriate. Aki remains a key part of the history of the radio station and helped us to forge something special. Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting

He says 702 is committed in diversity and developing people.

Listen below to the full conversation: