'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'
702 has been in the news in recent weeks following the institution of the section 189 process and the exit of veteran broadcaster Aki Anastassiou and Joanne Joseph.
RELATED: 702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph
The station's manager Thabisile Mbete has been accused of all sorts of things with some listeners threatening to boycott the station.
RELATED: 702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners'
Primedia Broadcasting acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams joins Bongani Bingwa to reflect on negative media reports.
There has been a very unfortunate conflation of the section 189 process and a time of change. Pre-COVID-19, when we looked at our listenership stats we realised that we had work to do still.Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting
A listener survey was conducted which culminated a lot of the changes that are happening at the station, he says.
We launched a 189 process which is very regrettable, we are not the first and we will not be the last. The process is not over and we are still in the middle of it. But, we have had some people leave such as Aki Anastassiou during that time.Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting
The changes and the realignment that 702 has to do come well in advance of the public process and some of the line-up changes at the station started over four months ago, he adds.
We are only now putting the finishing touches to the on-air and programming strategies . In between that the management team and everyone else has had to contend with a difficult redundancy process and unfortunately, we were overtaken by events in that regard.Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting
The listenership of 702 has declined over the last year or two and the station needed to understand why that was happening, he says.
The survey and focus groups we undertook, gave us the directionality we needed. The changes that we have made, are listener led changes based on what listeners require of us.Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting
We could have done things better and given Aki a better send-off and we should have given him a better send-off. The balancing act that we have been trying to find is maintaining everyone's right to privacy during a 189 process which is still continuing.Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting
He says when someone has been the fibre of the radio station, he believes 702 should have done better in giving Anastassiou a better send-off.
We have had other people leave in the past week who have worked for the station for 30 years as well and we value their contribution. It is no excuse, we should have done better, we could have sat down with Aki and found a way forward that was more appropriate. Aki remains a key part of the history of the radio station and helped us to forge something special.Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO - Primedia Broadcasting
He says 702 is committed in diversity and developing people.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'
Listeners debate on whether it was the right to let Lebohang Khitsane's sister to air the family's dirty laundry at his memorial.Read More
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer
Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business.Read More
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.Read More
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture.Read More
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house.Read More
I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai
Nomsa says when people walk their quality of life improves and by making our areas safer we're improving our property prices.Read More
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.'
William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse.Read More
Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins
In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula.Read More
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin
Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.Read More
Bheki Cele wants those behind Nathaniel Julies's killing 'brought to book'
The people of Eldorado Park have warned that if action is not taken they will go back to the streets and protest.Read More