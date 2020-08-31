[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky
Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky
Social media is talking after a little girl got caught up in kite strings at a kite festival and was lifted into the sky.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
