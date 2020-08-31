Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
SAPS confirm another body found in sugarcane fields of Umthwalume
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:33
Nyameka Goniwe dies & sees no justice for Cradock Four - Nomonde Calata responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Nehawu leadership about to brief the media on their ongoing strike, as well as their planned national day of action
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
GBV protest turns ugly - when should police respond with force?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private
Today at 12:40
Virgin Active gyms reopen - what trends in attendance have they seen?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active
Today at 12:41
Cricket South Africa in major power play as AGM hangs in the balance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
Today at 12:45
CLIP: Chadwick Boseman Gets Emotional About Black Panther's Cultural Impact
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)
Today at 12:52
Chadwick Boseman and why representation matters
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpho Matheolane, Freelance Arts Writer.
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:56
Jürgen Schadeberg, Whose Photos Chronicled Apartheid, Dies at 89
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hazel Friedman is a TV Producer, investigative journalist, arts writer and author.
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rachel Ancer
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - catching up with SA's first Michelin starred chef Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ganief Manuel
Benjamin Schmulian
Today at 14:40
Short interview - GoDriveIn Roadhouse & Movies opens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grant De Sousa
Today at 14:50
Music - Nathan Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Smith
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage' Listeners debate on whether it was the right to let Lebohang Khitsane's sister to air the family's dirty laundry at his memorial. 31 August 2020 11:12 AM
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business. 31 August 2020 10:37 AM
'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off' Primedia acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams explains why Anastassiou was not given a better farewell by the station. 31 August 2020 8:05 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday. 31 August 2020 12:13 PM
Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and Frans Baleni reflect on the ANC NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 31 August 2020 11:36 AM
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
View all Politics
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Swallows win promotion to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 4:12 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
View all Sport
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh

31 August 2020 8:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute

Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh

One woman kept her McDonalds food for 24 years for an experiment and was surprised that the food still looked relatively fresh when she took it out of the box.

Click here to read the whole story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


More from Entertainment

2020-08-31 toddler gets lifted by kite

[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky

31 August 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

chadwick-boseman-picjpg

He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 1:46 PM

Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons.

Read More arrow_forward

musa-sukwenejpg

With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa

28 August 2020 4:21 PM

Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts

Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts

28 August 2020 3:34 PM

The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'.

Read More arrow_forward

Clement Manyathela Show thumb 2020 1500 x 1500

Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide

28 August 2020 11:43 AM

Clement Manyathela for the first time cooked butternut soup on a new feature called #CookingWithClement.

Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-28Baby tasting ice-cream for first time

[WATCH] Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute

28 August 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-28lightning strikes as groom curses at 2020

[WATCH] Lightning strikes as groom curses 2020 at wedding

28 August 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-27Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call

Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call

27 August 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-27Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty

[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty

27 August 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

2020-08-26Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note

Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches

26 August 2020 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda

Politics

'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'

Local

'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'

Local

Agrizzi and Watson sent presents on Mokonyane's birthday, Zondo Inquiry told

31 August 2020 12:00 PM

NC Premier Zamani Saul denies influencing awarding of COVID-19 tenders

31 August 2020 11:55 AM

Anti-GBV protest organiser says bikers caused peaceful protest to turn violent

31 August 2020 11:21 AM

