'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'
Entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane who founded the Bataung Memorial Tombstones‚ was remembered yesterday as an innovator in the memorial stone space.
Khitsane, who designed and manufactured elaborate life-sized tombstones, died on 27 August 2020 from renal failure.
The businessman was known by many for his work in ostentatious tombstone designs that he has manufactured for many of South African late icons such as Joe Mafela, Ontlametse Phalatse, Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi, Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala, Mandoza among countless others.
However, the businessman’s own memorial service was interrupted after his sister, Semati Moedi, made shocking allegations on live television, revealing that the deceased died in pain after his wife brought a man into their home. This led to a scuffle between Moedi and her niece.
Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weighed in on the video that has since gone viral on social media, with many debating whether it was the right platform for Moedi to address the drama.
If it was discussed and they were embarrassed about what she would have said they shouldn’t have given her the platform to speak on stage.Sihle, Caller
Sometimes when you hang the laundry inside the house, it doesn’t get dry so the best place to hang it is outside. I feel for this to get far, it must have started somewhere.Thembi, Caller
May argued that the niece was disrespectful for throwing a bottle and willing to fight with her aunt at the memorial.
The first-born, out of anger and pain, threw a bottle at her aunt; you don’t do that. Where is the respect in that?Mapula, Caller
There are two sides of the story, but brothers always speak to their sisters.Maria, Caller
The funeral will take place on Tuesday.
Listen below for the full interview ...
