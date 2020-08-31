'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
SAPS confirm another body found in sugarcane fields of Umthwalume
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:33
Nyameka Goniwe dies & sees no justice for Cradock Four - Nomonde Calata responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Nehawu leadership about to brief the media on their ongoing strike, as well as their planned national day of action
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
GBV protest turns ugly - when should police respond with force?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private
Today at 12:40
Virgin Active gyms reopen - what trends in attendance have they seen?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active
Today at 12:41
Cricket South Africa in major power play as AGM hangs in the balance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
Today at 12:45
CLIP: Chadwick Boseman Gets Emotional About Black Panther's Cultural Impact
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)
Today at 12:52
Chadwick Boseman and why representation matters
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpho Matheolane, Freelance Arts Writer.
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:56
Jürgen Schadeberg, Whose Photos Chronicled Apartheid, Dies at 89
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hazel Friedman is a TV Producer, investigative journalist, arts writer and author.
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rachel Ancer
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - catching up with SA's first Michelin starred chef Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ganief Manuel
Benjamin Schmulian
Today at 14:40
Short interview - GoDriveIn Roadhouse & Movies opens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grant De Sousa
Today at 14:50
Music - Nathan Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Smith
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
'They shouldn't have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage' Listeners debate on whether it was the right to let Lebohang Khitsane's sister to air the family's dirty laundry at his memorial. 31 August 2020 11:12 AM
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business. 31 August 2020 10:37 AM
'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off' Primedia acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams explains why Anastassiou was not given a better farewell by the station. 31 August 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday. 31 August 2020 12:13 PM
Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and Frans Baleni reflect on the ANC NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 31 August 2020 11:36 AM
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Swallows win promotion to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 4:12 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
At least a third of world's schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'

31 August 2020 11:12 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Lebohang Khitsane

Listeners debate on whether it was the right to let Lebohang Khitsane's sister to air the family's dirty laundry at his memorial.

Entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane who founded the Bataung Memorial Tombstones‚ was remembered yesterday as an innovator in the memorial stone space.

Khitsane, who designed and manufactured elaborate life-sized tombstones, died on 27 August 2020 from renal failure.

The businessman was known by many for his work in ostentatious tombstone designs that he has manufactured for many of South African late icons such as Joe Mafela, Ontlametse Phalatse, Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi, Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala, Mandoza among countless others.

However, the businessman’s own memorial service was interrupted after his sister, Semati Moedi, made shocking allegations on live television, revealing that the deceased died in pain after his wife brought a man into their home. This led to a scuffle between Moedi and her niece.

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show weighed in on the video that has since gone viral on social media, with many debating whether it was the right platform for Moedi to address the drama.

If it was discussed and they were embarrassed about what she would have said they shouldn’t have given her the platform to speak on stage.

Sihle, Caller

Sometimes when you hang the laundry inside the house, it doesn’t get dry so the best place to hang it is outside. I feel for this to get far, it must have started somewhere.

Thembi, Caller

RELATED: Lebohang Khitsane makes cutting edge tombstones (fancy a QR code on yours?)

May argued that the niece was disrespectful for throwing a bottle and willing to fight with her aunt at the memorial.

The first-born, out of anger and pain, threw a bottle at her aunt; you don’t do that. Where is the respect in that?

Mapula, Caller

There are two sides of the story, but brothers always speak to their sisters.

Maria, Caller

The funeral will take place on Tuesday.

Listen below for the full interview ...


'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer

31 August 2020 10:37 AM

Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business.

Geraint Crwys-Williams

'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'

31 August 2020 8:05 AM

Primedia acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams explains why Anastassiou was not given a better farewell by the station.

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604

30 August 2020 11:07 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.

2020-08-28 sambo-burnt-housejpeg

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

30 August 2020 11:00 PM

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture.

200831-nick-bester-edjpg

Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery

30 August 2020 8:39 PM

Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house.

funkitiamwalkingjpg

I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai

30 August 2020 11:15 AM

Nomsa says when people walk their quality of life improves and by making our areas safer we're improving our property prices.

William Segodisha

'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.'

28 August 2020 5:22 PM

William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse.

sim-twinsjpg

Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins

28 August 2020 5:10 PM

In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula.

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture6

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

28 August 2020 4:44 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.

Nathaniel

Bheki Cele wants those behind Nathaniel Julies's killing 'brought to book'

28 August 2020 4:28 PM

The people of Eldorado Park have warned that if action is not taken they will go back to the streets and protest.

Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda

Politics

Politics

'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'

Local

Local

'They shouldn't have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Agrizzi and Watson sent presents on Mokonyane's birthday, Zondo Inquiry told

31 August 2020 12:00 PM

31 August 2020 12:00 PM

NC Premier Zamani Saul denies influencing awarding of COVID-19 tenders

31 August 2020 11:55 AM

31 August 2020 11:55 AM

Anti-GBV protest organiser says bikers caused peaceful protest to turn violent

31 August 2020 11:21 AM

31 August 2020 11:21 AM

