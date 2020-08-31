Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda





The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) over the weekend met to, among other things, discuss accusations of corruption related to COVID-19.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the party's integrity commission over controversial campaign donations, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed on Sunday.

The party on Monday released a statement saying that the top six will address the media on the outcomes of the meeting later in the day.

Clement Manyathela chats to MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and former National Union of Mineworkers leader Frans Baleni to reflect on the NEC meeting.

We are deeply concerned about what is happening in the ANC and we are distressed about the things that have now shot onto the public limelight. Since our formation, we have campaigned against state capture and corruption. Siphiwe Nyanda, Chairperson - MK National Council

He says the council urged the ANC to begin the process of renewal of the organisation and even called for former president Jacob Zuma to step down as they believe that Zuma was leading the ANC to ruin.

We support the call by the South African Communist Party to rally around Ramaphosa's attempt to fight and confront corruption. We have distanced ourselves from the opportunistic statements of the MKMVA, who are part of the elements sowing division in the ANC. Siphiwe Nyanda, Chairperson - MK National Council

The letter Ramaphosa wrote, speak to the resolution that the party took in Nesrec in 2017 relating to corruption, he says.

There was nothing untoward or radical in Ramaphosa's letter. For the letter to provoke such a reaction shows the complicity of many in the ANC of the corruption that exists. It shows some of the leaders as insensitive and unapologetic in the face of this public outrage. Siphiwe Nyanda, Chairperson - MK National Council

The more Jacob Zuma attempts his resurrection, the more we are reminded of his own transgressions. Siphiwe Nyanda, Chairperson - MK National Council

Baleni says Ramaphosa is a systematic person who deals with processes and is consultative in nature.

In this instance, people who have been actors in corruption and in wrongdoing are the ones that are fighting back. Frans Baleni, Former leader - National Union of Mineworkers

