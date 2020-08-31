Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener thumb 2020 Mandy Wiener thumb 2020
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:27
SAPS confirm another body found in sugarcane fields of Umthwalume
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:33
Nyameka Goniwe dies & sees no justice for Cradock Four - Nomonde Calata responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Nehawu leadership about to brief the media on their ongoing strike, as well as their planned national day of action
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
GBV protest turns ugly - when should police respond with force?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cees de Rover - International law enforcement and security expert at Private
Today at 12:40
Virgin Active gyms reopen - what trends in attendance have they seen?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nikki Cockcroft - Global Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Virgin Active
Today at 12:41
Cricket South Africa in major power play as AGM hangs in the balance.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Hess- Sport Writer
Today at 12:45
CLIP: Chadwick Boseman Gets Emotional About Black Panther's Cultural Impact
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Jurgen Schadeberg dies - how his iconic photography impacted the world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Omar Badsha - CEO at South African History Online (Saho)
Today at 12:52
Chadwick Boseman and why representation matters
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpho Matheolane, Freelance Arts Writer.
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Athaan banning battle in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Today at 12:56
Jürgen Schadeberg, Whose Photos Chronicled Apartheid, Dies at 89
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hazel Friedman is a TV Producer, investigative journalist, arts writer and author.
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rachel Ancer
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - catching up with SA's first Michelin starred chef Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Your rights with regards to the erection of cellphone masts in your community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ganief Manuel
Benjamin Schmulian
Today at 14:40
Short interview - GoDriveIn Roadhouse & Movies opens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grant De Sousa
Today at 14:50
Music - Nathan Smith
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Smith
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage' Listeners debate on whether it was the right to let Lebohang Khitsane's sister to air the family's dirty laundry at his memorial. 31 August 2020 11:12 AM
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business. 31 August 2020 10:37 AM
'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off' Primedia acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams explains why Anastassiou was not given a better farewell by the station. 31 August 2020 8:05 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday. 31 August 2020 12:13 PM
Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and Frans Baleni reflect on the ANC NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 31 August 2020 11:36 AM
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
View all Politics
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Swallows win promotion to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 4:12 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
View all Sport
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda

31 August 2020 11:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC NEC

MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and Frans Baleni reflect on the ANC NEC meeting that took place over the weekend.

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) over the weekend met to, among other things, discuss accusations of corruption related to COVID-19.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the party's integrity commission over controversial campaign donations, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed on Sunday.

The party on Monday released a statement saying that the top six will address the media on the outcomes of the meeting later in the day.

RELATED: Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

Clement Manyathela chats to MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and former National Union of Mineworkers leader Frans Baleni to reflect on the NEC meeting.

We are deeply concerned about what is happening in the ANC and we are distressed about the things that have now shot onto the public limelight. Since our formation, we have campaigned against state capture and corruption.

Siphiwe Nyanda, Chairperson - MK National Council

He says the council urged the ANC to begin the process of renewal of the organisation and even called for former president Jacob Zuma to step down as they believe that Zuma was leading the ANC to ruin.

We support the call by the South African Communist Party to rally around Ramaphosa's attempt to fight and confront corruption. We have distanced ourselves from the opportunistic statements of the MKMVA, who are part of the elements sowing division in the ANC.

Siphiwe Nyanda, Chairperson - MK National Council

The letter Ramaphosa wrote, speak to the resolution that the party took in Nesrec in 2017 relating to corruption, he says.

There was nothing untoward or radical in Ramaphosa's letter. For the letter to provoke such a reaction shows the complicity of many in the ANC of the corruption that exists. It shows some of the leaders as insensitive and unapologetic in the face of this public outrage.

Siphiwe Nyanda, Chairperson - MK National Council

The more Jacob Zuma attempts his resurrection, the more we are reminded of his own transgressions.

Siphiwe Nyanda, Chairperson - MK National Council

Baleni says Ramaphosa is a systematic person who deals with processes and is consultative in nature.

In this instance, people who have been actors in corruption and in wrongdoing are the ones that are fighting back.

Frans Baleni, Former leader - National Union of Mineworkers

Listen below to the full conversation:


31 August 2020 11:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC NEC

More from Politics

Herman Mashaba

[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy

31 August 2020 12:13 PM

The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC

29 August 2020 1:42 PM

After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political organisation in a bid to contest next year's municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture6

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

28 August 2020 4:44 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-booze-drinking-glasses-whiskey-clinging-celebrations-123rf

Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO

27 August 2020 8:23 PM

The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

27 August 2020 3:47 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200827eldosprotestjfif

Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police

27 August 2020 1:12 PM

Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190515sellojpg

'Lack of consequences makes it easier for looters to continue looting'

27 August 2020 12:54 PM

Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to officials hindering COVID-19 investigation

27 August 2020 10:41 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says investigators have been receiving pushback when seeking documents from officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated

26 August 2020 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda

Politics

'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'

Local

'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'

Local

EWN Highlights

Agrizzi and Watson sent presents on Mokonyane's birthday, Zondo Inquiry told

31 August 2020 12:00 PM

NC Premier Zamani Saul denies influencing awarding of COVID-19 tenders

31 August 2020 11:55 AM

Anti-GBV protest organiser says bikers caused peaceful protest to turn violent

31 August 2020 11:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA