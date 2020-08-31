[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy
Action SA leader Herman Mashaba says his party his looking to reach the 18.5-million South Africans who stayed away from last year's general elections.
Mashaba launched his new political virtually on Saturday.
He says part of his agenda is to tackle the issue of unemployment and revive the economy.
My target audience are the 18-and-a-half million South Africans who stayed away from voting.Herman Mashaba, Action SA leader
The reason why I am in this job is to find ways to resuscitate our economy.Herman Mashaba, Action SA leader
We are the only country in the world with real modern industrial areas spread throughout the country ... industrial areas that are just under 50 years old, lying empty. The people in those communities have 80 percent unemployment rate in some instances. Now we're sitting with this infrastructure, people are unemployed.Herman Mashaba, Action SA leader
South Africa, we are sitting with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. We have got the infrastructure, it's just a question of coming out with incentives to encourage the private sector, put your money where your mouth is.Herman Mashaba, Action SA leader
Action SA plans to contest national elections, starting with local government polls next year.
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
