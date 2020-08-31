[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
John Khani pays tribute to Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 16:40
RDP houses in Clayville occupied by police and public servants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kedibone Diale, Gauteng COGTA chairperson
Today at 16:50
[Right Of Reply] City of Ekhuruleni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lesiba Mpya
Today at 17:10
Top story of the day: ANC NEC outcomes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nehawu goes ahead with strike 'to send a clear message regarding PPE' The trade union is demands that government must ensure that frontline health workers have adequate personal protective equipment. 31 August 2020 4:13 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
'Ramaphosa seems to have come out stronger,' says Professor Somadoda Fikeni Tensions rise in African National Congress national executive committee meeting as Ramaphosa stands against corruption. 31 August 2020 1:35 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday. 31 August 2020 12:13 PM
Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and Frans Baleni reflect on the ANC NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 31 August 2020 11:36 AM
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
View all Politics
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business. 31 August 2020 10:37 AM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Swallows win promotion to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 4:12 PM
View all Sport
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy

31 August 2020 12:13 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
Action SA

The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba says his party his looking to reach the 18.5-million South Africans who stayed away from last year's general elections.

Mashaba launched his new political virtually on Saturday.

He says part of his agenda is to tackle the issue of unemployment and revive the economy.

My target audience are the 18-and-a-half million South Africans who stayed away from voting.

Herman Mashaba, Action SA leader

The reason why I am in this job is to find ways to resuscitate our economy.

Herman Mashaba, Action SA leader

We are the only country in the world with real modern industrial areas spread throughout the country ... industrial areas that are just under 50 years old, lying empty. The people in those communities have 80 percent unemployment rate in some instances. Now we're sitting with this infrastructure, people are unemployed.

Herman Mashaba, Action SA leader

South Africa, we are sitting with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. We have got the infrastructure, it's just a question of coming out with incentives to encourage the private sector, put your money where your mouth is.

Herman Mashaba, Action SA leader

Action SA plans to contest national elections, starting with local government polls next year.

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


31 August 2020 12:13 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
Action SA

More from Politics

anc-flagjpg

Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda

31 August 2020 11:36 AM

MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and Frans Baleni reflect on the ANC NEC meeting that took place over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC

29 August 2020 1:42 PM

After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political organisation in a bid to contest next year's municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190717 Jacob Zuma state capture6

Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin

28 August 2020 4:44 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against those in the governing party who engaged in such conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-booze-drinking-glasses-whiskey-clinging-celebrations-123rf

Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO

27 August 2020 8:23 PM

The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

27 August 2020 3:47 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200827eldosprotestjfif

Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police

27 August 2020 1:12 PM

Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190515sellojpg

'Lack of consequences makes it easier for looters to continue looting'

27 August 2020 12:54 PM

Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to officials hindering COVID-19 investigation

27 August 2020 10:41 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says investigators have been receiving pushback when seeking documents from officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated

26 August 2020 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Nehawu goes ahead with strike 'to send a clear message regarding PPE'

Local

'Ramaphosa seems to have come out stronger,' says Professor Somadoda Fikeni

Local

'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'

Local

EWN Highlights

Nehawu: Preparations for national day of action at an advanced stage

31 August 2020 3:21 PM

LIVE BLOG: ANC NEC briefing - Will party finally take hard line on corruption?

31 August 2020 3:20 PM

State Capture: Mokonyane’s PA corroborates her Bosasa food parcels testimony

31 August 2020 2:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA