'Ramaphosa seems to have come out stronger,' says Professor Somadoda Fikeni
The have been reports of tension on the online African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which was set for three days starting on 28 of August till 31 of August 2020.
The Party has taken pressure from its alliance partners which include the Congress of South African Trade Unions and South African Communist Party who have lambasted it for talking soft on corruption.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have taken a strong stance against corruption.
Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni says this meeting shows how divided the ANC and and it is seemingly under pressure to start moving forward on a number of people affected by the state capture who are mainly associated with the former president Jacob Zuma.
ANC is still a divided organisation but what is most important now going forward is that such decisions are playing out. We are going to see how the balance of forces is going to shape up now that the president has taken what I think was rather a pre-emptive strategy of appearing before the commission.Professor Somadoda Fikeni,Political analyst
There have been reports that Ramaphosa has received backlash in his leadership within the party despite his letter towards the ANC members and leaders condemning corruption activities.
Fikeni says the letters and sub-statements on against the president were expected but that the president comes out stronger in all the drama happening as he has inserted himself within the commissions meeting.
He seemed to have come out stronger because the kind of onslaught from all sides which seemed to have been coordinated right from the time the MKVA were saying they were going to protest that he steps down.Professor Somadoda Fikeni,Political analyst
RELATED: Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda
The ANC is expected to hold a press briefing this afternoon at 4pm to announce what was discussed in the three-day meeting.
ANC is very adapt when it looks like its on the brink of rapture to come out with a statement so complex.Professor Somadoda Fikeni,Political analyst

