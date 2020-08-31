Two officers appear in court for Nathaniel Julies' murder, Ipid to oppose bail
Two police officers accused of shooting dead an unarmed, nonverbal teenage boy Nathaniel Julies are appearing in court in Soweto on Monday.
The officers were arrested on Friday by Independent Police Investigative Directorate following violence by residents demanding justice for Julies's killing.
RELATED: Eldos residents want corrupt cops removed in wake of Nathaniel Julius killing
The cops have been charged with murder and possession of prohibited ammunition.
Mandy Wiener chats to Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola and EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi to give more insight on the matter.
Ipid on Friday arrested two police members that are attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit and were implicated in the alleged shooting of Nathaniel Julius. Evidence that Ipid was able to acquire led to the two being arrested.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
She says they are appearing in court and Ipid will oppose bail if the two applied for bail.
We want to send a strong message to law-enforcement officials that they have a responsibility to act within the confinements of the law.Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid
Ntshidi says the accused police officers are still consulting with their lawyers before they appear in court.
A handful of Eldorado Park residents are outside the court with placards questioning why it had to be Julies that had to be killed.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Nehawu goes ahead with strike 'to send a clear message regarding PPE'
The trade union is demands that government must ensure that frontline health workers have adequate personal protective equipment.Read More
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive'
Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious injuries while on a training run on Sunday morning.Read More
'Ramaphosa seems to have come out stronger,' says Professor Somadoda Fikeni
Tensions rise in African National Congress national executive committee meeting as Ramaphosa stands against corruption.Read More
PA denies knowing about money given to Nomvula Mokonyane as alleged by Agrizzi
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane shares the details of Sandy Thomas's testimony at the Zondo CommissionRead More
'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'
Listeners debate on whether it was the right to let Lebohang Khitsane's sister to air the family's dirty laundry at his memorial.Read More
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer
Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business.Read More
'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'
Primedia acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams explains why Anastassiou was not given a better farewell by the station.Read More
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.Read More
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture.Read More
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house.Read More