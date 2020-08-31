Two officers appear in court for Nathaniel Julies' murder, Ipid to oppose bail





Two police officers accused of shooting dead an unarmed, nonverbal teenage boy Nathaniel Julies are appearing in court in Soweto on Monday.

The officers were arrested on Friday by Independent Police Investigative Directorate following violence by residents demanding justice for Julies's killing.

The cops have been charged with murder and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Mandy Wiener chats to Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola and EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi to give more insight on the matter.

Ipid on Friday arrested two police members that are attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit and were implicated in the alleged shooting of Nathaniel Julius. Evidence that Ipid was able to acquire led to the two being arrested. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

She says they are appearing in court and Ipid will oppose bail if the two applied for bail.

We want to send a strong message to law-enforcement officials that they have a responsibility to act within the confinements of the law. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

Ntshidi says the accused police officers are still consulting with their lawyers before they appear in court.

A handful of Eldorado Park residents are outside the court with placards questioning why it had to be Julies that had to be killed. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation: