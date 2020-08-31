PA denies knowing about money given to Nomvula Mokonyane as alleged by Agrizzi





Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s personal assistant Sandy Thomas has testified at the state commission on Bosasa related evidence.

Thomas has answered to allegations made by former COO Angelo Agrizzi that Mokonyane received food and money to ensure that Bosasa was not prosecuted for corruption.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the story.

So far she has denied knowing anything about money that was given to Nomvula Mokonyane allegedly as said by former COO Angelo Agrizzi. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

She says what she does know in terms of the CCTV cameras and other security features that were added to Mokonyane's house, it was done by the office of the premier and the department of human settlements in the province. But, of course, the commission then said to her actually the office of the premier said that was not organised by them. Then she said the people that would contact her was a collective of these departments that would then arrange with her to go to Nomvula Mokonyane's house. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

The third issue that she dealt with was the issue of groceries ... she says as far as she knows and she agrees with Nomvula Mokonyane, that would be for the community in Kagiso. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

