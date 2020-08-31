'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process'
Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is expected to meet with Cricket South Africa (CSA) this week ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) on 5 September as many were displeased by the nominations process for candidates to serve on CSA’s new board of directors which include Border Cricket president Simphiwe Ndzundzu, who is being investigated for an assault charge.
Sportswriter Stuart Hess says in the meeting which is supposed to happen this week, Mthathwa is also supposed to reveal what he and his team have found in the forensic report which led to the firing of Thabang Moroe as CEO.
Some Cricket South Africa affiliates have raised concerns on the nomination process some of the people that were supposed to stand in some of the positions that the AGM on Saturday. From what I have heard there is a heck of a lot of unhappiness amongst the provincial officials.Stuart Hess,Sports Writer
RELATED: Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa
Hess says the major concern is whether the AGM will happen at all and that all of this will be determined by what Mthethwa reveals this week.
Listen below for the full interview ...
