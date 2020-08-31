Nehawu goes ahead with strike 'to send a clear message regarding PPE'
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is mobilising for its national day of action to take place on 3 September 2020 as part of its commitment to defend and protect its members and workers against COVID-19 as there is a shortage and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), among other issues.
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba confirmed that at various different hospitals they have visited there is still a shortage of PPE, forcing workers to improvise to ensure safety and in other instances, the PPE that are available are of poor quality.
We're saying to government de-centralise the issue of procurement of PPE and ensure that you get suppliers that are producing quality PPE.Khaya Xaba, Spokesperson-Nehawu
Xaba says they took Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to court in April to provide PPE to workers and also shared information on the different hospitals that are in need of this equipment. Many hospitals are still in need of PPE even today. He says if these needs are not met, they will continue protesting as health workers are in danger of receiving the virus.
We are going ahead with the action to send a clear message that we will not fold our arms while our members and workers are dying on a daily basis.Khaya Xaba, Spokesperson-Nehawu
