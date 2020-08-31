'You need to sustain that interest in your party,' says Mbhazima Shilowa





Former Democratic Alliance (DA) and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba launched a political party called “Action SA” on Saturday 29 August 2020.

Among its members so far are former DA regional leaders Funzela Ngobeni and Abel Tau as well as former ANC MPs Makhosi Khoza and Vytjie Mentor, who criticised corruption under former president Jacob Zuma’s administration.

Former Gauteng premier, trade unionist and Cope leader Mbhazima Shilowa joined Afternoon Drive to discuss what it takes to start a political party in South Africa.

He mentioned different elements a newly launched party should focus on which include an effective election campaign, cohesion which is based more on what the party stands for, collaboration within the party and leadership issues.

It's important that there is an element of cohesion which is based more on what do you stand for and therefore in a country where there is poverty, inequality and so forth, what is the alternative version that you putting forward? Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier, trade unionist and Cope leader

Shilowa emphasised that social media is not the totality of people and that parties should never focus on that but should ensure people are registered to vote and to note that people change their minds every time especially when it comes to political parties.

You need to sustain that process of interest in your party. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier, trade unionist and Cope leader

What is it that you're going to do that will change the culture of corruption both by those who are in government and in a party? Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier, trade unionist and Cope leader

Action SA plans to contest national elections, starting with local government polls next year.

Listen below for the full interview ...