Henley Business School offers scholarships to 'exceptional' healthcare workers





Henley Business School is offering a number of full scholarships - each worth R60,000 - to frontline healthcare workers to thank them for their service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scholarships are for the Higher Certificate in Management Practice HCMP (NQF Level 5).

Henley Business School Africa dean and director Jon Foster-Pedley says this will be offered part-time and online.

They are part-time, they last a year and they are in management practice so they help people get better in all aspects of management. Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and director - Henley Business School Africa

We are looking for people who are hidden healthcare heroes, people who have really gone beyond the bounds of normal and that other people want to reward for exceptional work. Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and director - Henley Business School Africa

Click on this link to find out how to apply.

Click on the link below to hear the interview....