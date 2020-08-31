Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
Psychology Matters: Behavioral issues with children/teens
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Shabeer Ahmed Jeeva - Specialist Child & Adult Psychiatrist ¦ Leading International ADHD Expert
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Diplomatic row between Ghana and Nigeria
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leonard Mbulle-Nziege - PhD student in Politics at UCT
Kwezi Mngqibisa - ndependent analyst... previously General Manager at African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Di
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Henley Business School offers scholarships to 'exceptional' healthcare workers

31 August 2020 4:46 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
scholarships
Henley Business School
Henley Business School Africa
Sa healthcare workers

The scholarships are for the Higher Certificate in Management Practice HCMP (NQF Level 5).

Henley Business School is offering a number of full scholarships - each worth R60,000 - to frontline healthcare workers to thank them for their service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scholarships are for the Higher Certificate in Management Practice HCMP (NQF Level 5).

Henley Business School Africa dean and director Jon Foster-Pedley says this will be offered part-time and online.

They are part-time, they last a year and they are in management practice so they help people get better in all aspects of management.

Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and director - Henley Business School Africa

We are looking for people who are hidden healthcare heroes, people who have really gone beyond the bounds of normal and that other people want to reward for exceptional work.

Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and director - Henley Business School Africa

Click on this link to find out how to apply.

Click on the link below to hear the interview....


More from Local

kulula-facebookjpg

Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

3 September 2020 7:42 PM

fly The Money Show interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch.

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning

3 September 2020 5:42 PM

The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather.

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Zero Dropout campaign aims to nurture relationships with learners every day

3 September 2020 5:20 PM

Programme director Merle Mansfield welcomes Department of Basic Education projections and numbers about dropouts.

200821-nehawu-edjpg

Nehawu members gather at Union Buildings for national day of action

3 September 2020 1:10 PM

Members are planning to hand over a memorandum to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption'

3 September 2020 11:16 AM

Callers debate the auditor-general's findings that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the TERs fund.

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom

3 September 2020 6:51 AM

The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm.

mkhize-zweli-ministerjpg

UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000

2 September 2020 9:42 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date.

Worried couple financial money stress 123rfpersonalfinance 123rfbusiness 123rf

Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income

2 September 2020 7:12 PM

Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.

CCTV surveillance Big Brother Banksy 123rf

Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs

2 September 2020 5:49 PM

CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time.

200529 Thulas Nxesi

'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'

2 September 2020 4:22 PM

EWN reporter Gaye Davis says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has placed commissioner Teboho Maruping on precautionary suspension.

