'It's not only in Clayville, government officials sell RDP houses to colleagues'
Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng chairperson Kedibone Diale says criminal charges will be laid against government officials alleged to have sold some RDP houses to illegitimate beneficiaries in Clayville in Ekurhuleni, once a preliminary investigation is concluded.
The portfolio committee on Cogta made a series of findings during an unannounced oversight visit to government housing developments in the area.
Diale says some residents claim that they were assisted by government officials and community leaders when they received the houses.
What we got to know as a committee is that there are two elements to this story. In this particular case, these individuals allege that they have been assisted to invade the houses of government by officials of government. In this particular case in Clayville, residents there said to us they have been assisted by an individual that charged them R3,000.Kedibone Diale, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng
As a portfolio committee we have agreed in our sitting that as soon as preliminary investigations are done we are going to open criminal cases against some of the individuals alleged because they are government officials.Kedibone Diale, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng
It is not only in Clayville, it is throughout the province where people invade and get assisted by government officials and where government officials sell RDP houses to other government officials.Kedibone Diale, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng
Click on the link below to hear the full interview....
More from Local
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted
fly The Money Show interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch.Read More
Eskom to move to Stage 3 load shedding on Friday morning
The power utility says this is because of reduced demand and a much improved weather.Read More
Zero Dropout campaign aims to nurture relationships with learners every day
Programme director Merle Mansfield welcomes Department of Basic Education projections and numbers about dropouts.Read More
Nehawu members gather at Union Buildings for national day of action
Members are planning to hand over a memorandum to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption'
Callers debate the auditor-general's findings that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the TERs fund.Read More
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom
The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
Vumacam explains move behind rollout of CCTV cameras in Johannesburg suburbs
CEO Ricky Crook says they want to give situation awareness to the security companies so they could be at the right point and time.Read More
'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'
EWN reporter Gaye Davis says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has placed commissioner Teboho Maruping on precautionary suspension.Read More