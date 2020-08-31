'It's not only in Clayville, government officials sell RDP houses to colleagues'





Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng chairperson Kedibone Diale says criminal charges will be laid against government officials alleged to have sold some RDP houses to illegitimate beneficiaries in Clayville in Ekurhuleni, once a preliminary investigation is concluded.

The portfolio committee on Cogta made a series of findings during an unannounced oversight visit to government housing developments in the area.

Diale says some residents claim that they were assisted by government officials and community leaders when they received the houses.

What we got to know as a committee is that there are two elements to this story. In this particular case, these individuals allege that they have been assisted to invade the houses of government by officials of government. In this particular case in Clayville, residents there said to us they have been assisted by an individual that charged them R3,000. Kedibone Diale, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng

As a portfolio committee we have agreed in our sitting that as soon as preliminary investigations are done we are going to open criminal cases against some of the individuals alleged because they are government officials. Kedibone Diale, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng

It is not only in Clayville, it is throughout the province where people invade and get assisted by government officials and where government officials sell RDP houses to other government officials. Kedibone Diale, Chairperson - Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng

