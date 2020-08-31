ANC needs to move towards disclosure of funding for party campaigns - Friedman





Political analyst Steven Friedman says contrary to some of what is said about corruption, government has done "quite a bit" and that complaints that it has done nothing are centred on the absence of prosecutions of high-profile people.

Friedman was speaking to John Perlman on the Afternoon Drive about the African National Congress' (ANC's) handling of issues around corruption.

Distinguishing between government and the ruling party, Friedman says the ANC has a tremendous task ahead of it.

I don't want to be needlessly optimistic about this. Contrary to what you hear, government has actually done quite a bit on corruption in the last while or so. The complaint that it has done nothing tends to revolve around one issue and one issue only and that is the absence of prosecutions of high-profile people. Prof Steven Friedman, Political analyst

But if you look beyond that, you are looking at efforts to get back large sums of ill-gotten gains, people who have been barred from being directors for the rest of their lives, people who have been taken off the boards of public companies, fired from senior positions and we may not be aware of it. Prof Steven Friedman, Political analyst

There is almost a hundred prosecutions pending against people in municipalities for fraud and theft etc. In that sense government is doing quite a bit, the ANC is doing little or nothing because whether it is in the DNA or not, this is so embedded in the organisation. It has its roots, as I have argued many times, in pretty deep-rooted problems within the economy as a whole so it is very naive to imagine if the ANC is going to find it very easy to deal with this. Prof Steven Friedman, Political analyst

They need to start obviously with the most basic thing of all which is ensuring that people accused of corruption are not sent to provincial legislatures or allowed to continue as mayors or Members of Parliament. There does seem to be a little bit of improvement on that front but part of the problem is that there is a lot of power at a regional level on these issues .... there is a constant battle there. Prof Steven Friedman, Political analyst

Beyond that, I think they need to move towards disclosure of funding of ANC campaigns, of trying to control the use of money in ANC elections and the way in which that is used to build up support bases. Prof Steven Friedman, Political analyst

