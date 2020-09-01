'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it'





In his piece in the Business Day, GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi says he doesn't believe that the current broad-based Black Economic Empowerment policy, in its current form, can bring about economic growth and black empowerment.

He says South Africa post 1994 is built based on patronage and cronyism which creates gatekeeping where politically connected people are the ones that access opportunities ahead of qualified people.

He joins Bongani Bingwa and says some people are running companies without technical skills to do so.

These people are appointed without skills in those positions because they are there to award tenders to their sponsors which has created a lot of opportunities for looting the state and has marginalised real black entrepreneurs and skilled black professionals. Andile Ntingi, Founder - GetBiz

He says the problem is also in the private sector where the is a resistance in the implementation of BBBEE.

White-owned companies understand BBBEE better than those who are supposed to be benefiting from it. When you look at BBBEE ratings, a white owned company will be on level 1 and a black-owned company will be on level 4. Andile Ntingi, Founder - GetBiz

