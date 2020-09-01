[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral





Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of waste reclaimers crashing into each other during Joburg traffic goes viral.

💥🙆🏾‍♂️ Only in Mzansi pic.twitter.com/bZ1mr0Q942 — STAY SAFE RSA 🇿🇦 (@stolencarRSA) August 31, 2020

