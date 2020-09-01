'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared'





African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says if members are accused of corruption, that member will be expected to go to the party integrity commission and explain themselves.

Duarte joins Clement Manyathela to chat about resolutions taken over the weekend during the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

RELATED: ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority

The party top six rallied behind President Cyril Ramaphosa and threw their weight in support of the fight back against corruption.

If a person is charged by an appropriate institution, then we will expect those members to step aside from the position they hold until their matters are cleared in a court of law. Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - ANC

If they get convicted in a court of law and have a criminal charge, they have to leave and on top of that appear in front of the disciplinary committee to establish whether they can remain a member of the ANC. Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - ANC

Ramaphosa's letter was in fact a letter that was drafted with the consent of everyone in the top six, she says.

The letter was well thought threw and we were cognisant that people might reject the letter, but I would say 90% of the ANC didn't reject the letter. Jessie Duarte, Deputy secretary-general - ANC

She says Member of Parliament Bongani Bongo has been asked to step aside pending his court case.

Listen below to the full conversation: