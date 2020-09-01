Listeners recall incidents when throwing water at passersby ruined Spring Day
As South Africa celebrates Spring Day today, listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show reminisced about the unique ways in which they celebrated the day with traditions that ranged from throwing water at people who came from work and some by having a braai, shaving head and beard.
Many called to express how much they despised having water thrown at them in the townships, with some explaining the dangerous implications that came with it when the water was thrown on the wrong person.
I don’t like this thing of pouring water at people on Spring Day. When I was growing up I witnessed a guy shoot a boy for doing that. The guy was wearing a Brentwood. Do you know how expensive Brentwood clothing is? The guy was so angry; that thing is not right especially throwing water on older people coming from work.Sibongile, Caller
I used to love this thing of Spring Day with water but I once had a bad experience, my phone died because someone poured water at me and they did not even ask to hold my phone.Zanele, Caller
I never liked that celebration on Spring Day where people threw water at people. What scared me a lot about it is what if I have my phone in my pocket and ends up getting damaged in the process, who is going to pay for it?Toto, Caller
The Department of Water and Sanitation has urged the public to refrain from wasting water during Spring Day celebrations due to backdrop of continuous declining dam levels in the country especially now that the country is in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic.
Listen below for the full Open Line...
